Last Sunday, a serious accident occurred in the Tocancipá Autodrome. A giant screen fell on a grandstand of the public attending a scheduled race, causing the unfortunate death of journalist Luz Piedad Eusse and four other injuries.

At first, the Cundinamarca Fire Department reported: “At the moment we have four injured and one fatality. The highway brigade is assisting with the support of the Tocancipá Fire Department and hospital centers.”

Tocancipá Autodrome. Photo: Jesus Rincon CityTv

In an interview with W Radiothe deputy captain of the Cundinamarca Fire Department, Álvaro Farfán, made an analysis of the possible causes that led to the fatal accident and explained that there was alleged negligence.

Farfán indicated that “there was alleged negligence on the part of the municipal authorities.” Furthermore, essential security protocols were not complied with at TC 2000, where the unfortunate event occurred.

According to their analysis, the negligence occurred because the massive event It had to have a verification of conditions from a Municipal Risk Management Council.

“The person responsible for the event must present to the competent authority the contingency plan where the different measures and actions are established in response to what will develop,” said the Cundinamarca Firefighters delegate captain.

The Colombian justice system must determine whether there is a case of manslaughter, due to the alleged lack of permits to install this screen at the Tocancipá Autodrome.

This is how the structure looked after the incident. Photo: Jesus Rincon CityTv

How did the accident occur at the Tocancipa Autodrome?

According to the version provided by the Cundinamarca Firefighters, as a result of the strong winds that were recorded this Sunday, November 19 in the Bogotá savanna, A giant television screen fell along with its scaffolding on a grandstand located in a high part of the Tocancipá Autodrome.

The incident occurred before 2 in the afternoon, while the final competition of the TC 2000 was taking place, the 5 meter by 4 meter screen broke off as a result of a strong wind and fell onto the VIP room (terrace from which you can see the competition) of the Autódromo, which faces the main straight of the track.

