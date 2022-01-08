An accident at the Pau Branco mine dam, in the city of Nova Lima, metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, happened on Saturday morning and blocked the BR-040. The accident was confirmed by the Minas Gerais fire department.

Still no information about victims.

The state fire department even announced a dam rupture.

On the other hand, an audio circulates on Whatsapp in which the director of Civil Defense of the city of Nova Lima informs that there was no rupture, but that the drainage system on the dam bank could not withstand the rain of the last few days and overflowed. He also stated that the BR was interdicted for cleaning purposes.

Check out a video that was recorded by a resident of the region:



The report contacted Vallourec, responsible for the dam, but has not yet received a response.

