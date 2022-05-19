Friday, May 20, 2022
Accident A fire broke out in the sauna room in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki

May 19, 2022
May 19, 2022
in World Europe
According to the rescue service, no injuries were caused.

Kap Hornin in the street A small fire broke out in an apartment building in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki, on Thursday early evening. According to the rescue service, the fire broke out in the sauna, but it was quickly extinguished.

According to the rescue service, no injuries were caused. The Rescue Department said in the evening that it would still inspect the structures and prevent further damage.

According to the rescue service, the fire-fighting work took about two hours. The fire did not spread elsewhere in the apartment building.

Police have launched an investigation into the fire.

Recommended

