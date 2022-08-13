Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo) The working woman cares about her appearance, which requires the use of accessories suitable for the work environment, away from glamor, so that she appears with a confident look that makes her more active and eager to work.

Although the golden color was dominant this season, silver accessories were able to find their place in the shows, which gives women a summer look. Jehan Haridy, stylist, explained that the white pearls infiltrated the accessories to add a feminine touch to each piece.

Knotted chains are back to be one of the most prominent fashions that adorn the look, and in addition to the designs of heavy metal chains, brands have presented chains of leather, wood and rope.

The bag Haridy highlighted the latest elegance and accessories adopted by international fashion houses for working women in the summer of 2022, especially the handbag. It is one of the elements that women can not do without, and an elegant bag made of good material and color should be used in the colors of the clothes, as the autumn and summer bags were characterized by diversity and trends such as stark colors and baguette bags that prove their presence for the second year in a row. She stated that the “bucket” bags found their way into the collections, in a variety of colors, sizes and materials that suit the modern appearance of young women.

Medium sized shoulder bags that fit all statures are a must. The wristwatch is one of the basic accessories for working women. The wristwatch, preferably in a color that matches the clothes, is an aesthetic addition to the shape. The international watch innovations shine with attractive designs, softness and a high-end touch to suit women in work elegance to complete the formal look with a poetic luster of luxury and femininity.

Sunglasses Sunglasses are one of the traditional accessories that a working woman must carry with the summer atmosphere and indispensable in the morning. It is necessary to choose models in light and bright pastel colors in a modern and lively manner, especially the light yellow through which the classics can be skipped. As for the glasses, which are distinguished by their square frames decorated with some decorations and their black lenses, they carry a design that suits the most formal looks during the day, as well as the design of the dark frame with black lenses that suits different tastes.