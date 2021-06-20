Fashion, trends, ceremony and much more: all the updates regarding weddings and weddings. Among all the accessories available to the groom, there is another important detail: here is the whole guide to choose the best bow tie related to the outfit and the ceremony.

During the preparation of the outfit, you always go in search of the perfection. To help you in this regard, here are some tips for it groom. In case the necktie is not your preference, a great substitute is definitely the bow tie.

Wedding and bow tie: all the tips

For the more traditionalists, the tie often completes the groom’s look. However, in case you want to stand out from the rest of the crowd the bow tie it is certainly a magnificent substitute. Wherever you want to be creative, a model adjacent to is always recommended colors of the bride: with fantasy or solid color, keeping close to the lady’s shades will guarantee a more than elevated result.

However, to a very formal wedding, where the groom has already thought of one pleated shirt, or rather with cotton blend poplin, the choice of bow tie becomes mandatory. In fact, with this type of shirt the tie would clash, as it would cover all buttons and the luster of the fabric itself. There choice in the bow tie it is also recommended for those who spend their daily life with a tie for work reasons.

In this case, in fact, the bow tie would guarantee a boost innovative plus and a new reason for trust. However, the more the style of the wedding is oriented towards the casual the more you can push for singularity of the accessory. A very important tip is always to make arrangements with the bride.

For most avant-garde, there are several options for the bow tie: the one in wood in fact it will carry the outfit to another juncture and is recommended for more situations relaxing ed welcoming. However, before concluding one last straight about the length: the bow tie shouldn’t overcome ears but not even narrower than the outermost point of the eyes. So what will be the right bow tie for your wedding?

