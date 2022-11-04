The UN has marked October 31 as world cities day. Therefore, it is also the day of the millions of citizens who inhabit them. It is not necessary to go back to Mesopotamia to talk about its evolution according to the needs of the population and the environment.

It is curious that the main growth catalysts were and are location, mobility, connectivity of the population and commercial activity, protected by a secure legal framework and, on occasions, protected by high walls. How were our ancestors adapting to new means of transport? With some revolution, but also with common sense.

The United Nations Sustainable Goal number 11 clarifies that cities and metropolitan areas are nerve centers of economic growth, since they contribute to approximately 60% of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP). However, they also account for about 70% of global carbon emissions and more than 60% of resource use. Similarly, the World Health Organization (WHO) affirms that the environment in which one lives determines almost 25% of health.

Transforming cities implies adapting, understanding and raising awareness.

Although long-term goals need to be set, looking to 2050 can be reckless. We are in a historical moment, where uncertainty and resilience are a common denominator. The constant transformation of our habitat and of citizen needs implies a coordinated response and adaptation of cities, which must be specific to the demands and characteristics of each city.

Cities are becoming more connected, they are more plural, and they are in continuous movement, with thousands of daily trips and with citizens who are increasingly more aware of the environment.

They are cities in which one can move by public transport; in a private, combustion, hybrid or electric vehicle, owned or shared; on a scooter; motorcycle or bicycle, and that combining them with each other is increasingly frequent. Therefore, the challenge is to design metropolises where mobility is sustainable, multimodal and accessible.

It may seem like a tongue twister, but it is not. These are connected cities. They are regulated by consistories that collaborate with companies and that have the well-being of the citizen as their common goal and destiny. Metropolis where the traditional car is necessary, but this moves towards other options depending on the type of population. It is sought that in them there is an integrated and personalized offer of modes of transport and where urban planning considers all the agents of change.

In this sense, the roadmap is marked from different legislative, European, national and municipal levels. The Law of 2021 on Climate Change and Energy Transition together with the draft Royal Decree, which regulates low emission zones, and the Draft Law on Sustainable Mobility are examples of the legal framework on which to act. The Sustainable Mobility Ordinance of the city of Madrid, which seeks to improve air quality in the city, is also an example of this interest.

With this, the future of cities is today, it was yesterday and it will be tomorrow. The commitment to improving air quality and sustainability represents an evolution in the way cities move. Individual awareness, respect for the environment and the heritage of each one derives in the rational use of transport. That this is necessary to guarantee mobility is undeniable and technology, together with the analysis and application of secure data, are also key levers.

The role of all the agents involved in urban mobility is to be catalysts for change. This means taking the citizen even more into account, providing real solutions, prioritizing their needs and adapting to the physiognomy of each city.

A transformation is required that involves less polluting vehicles, but also solutions for all. The aspiration is that the choice of the type of transport is based on opting for the most efficient mode. And that cities have physical and digital infrastructures that are constantly adapting. Mobility should also be connected to digital media and platforms, and that these be the main means of communication between the city council, mobility managers and citizens. While the user should have the information and ability to access urban environments. So, a technology is needed that facilitates decision-making and implies cost savings, for the user and for the metropolis.

The citizen wants an accessible city, but with less congestion; on the move, but simple in the choice of transport; with global solutions, but adapted to your neighborhood of residence and life habits; with options for local purchase, but also efficient in the delivery of what is done online.

Transforming implies adapting, understanding and raising awareness. The cities will move with drones, flying taxis, autonomous cars, on foot or in any option of own or shared mobility; that it develops, but, above all, with the capacity so that its inhabitants can responsibly choose where, when and how to move.

Laura López Lacarta is responsible for Cities and Mobility at Telpark.

