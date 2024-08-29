Accessibility | The wheelchair-bound legend was forgotten on the train alone – had to get off in a humiliating way

Liberty|Multiple Paralympic winner Tanni Grey-Thompson ended up in a nasty and humiliating situation in London.

sports legend Tanni Grey-Thompson got into a humiliating situation on his train journey.

Multiple Paralympic champion in track and field and television personality Grey-Thompson, 55, had a hard time at London’s King’s Cross train station on Monday, says The Guardian magazine.

Britti Grey-Thompson had to drag herself out of the train because she couldn’t get the help she needed from the train staff. in The Guardian Grey-Thompson says she went to the floor and pushed her wheelchair and luggage out of the train.

Grey-Thompson is said to have been waiting on the train for help for 15 or 16 minutes before she started dragging herself.

Train Station after reaching the platform, he had started calling for help.

Grey-Thompson was finally helped when a member of the train staff saw him on the platform.

“He immediately apologized and offered to help. He was embarrassed, but it (the incident as a whole) wasn’t his fault,” Grey-Thompson said of The Guardian by.

The train company’s management has apologized for the matter and announced that it will investigate the incident.

“They’re investigating because it’s me. What about others, those who are not me? This is what I’m most angry about,” Grey-Thompson rumbled, referring to the treatment of disabled people in general.

Active after his sports career, Grey-Thompson has worked in television and politics.