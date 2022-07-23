Accessibility | The congregation received a warning because it left online church services without subtitles – The authorities are still circumventing the unclear accessibility law

“We would love to subtitle everything, but if the tools don’t become easier and simpler, nothing will come of it,” says the vicar of the parish that received a notice from Avi.

If you wanted to to check on the video what kind of discussion the church council has had in the spring of 2022, it is no longer possible.

There could be many reasons for the review, as the Church Council is the highest decision-maker of the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Church. It decides, among other things church law about the content.

The plenary sessions of the Church Assembly have been broadcast live and recorded online for about five years.

However, spring 2022 videos can no longer be watched. They were removed from YouTube two weeks after the meeting. The reason is special: subtitling the videos would be too expensive, says the general secretary of the church assembly Birgitta Hämäläinen.

The requirements related to subtitling of videos have created a long-lasting topic of wonder in the public administration and also in the church.

In the year The law on the provision of digital services that entered into force in 2019 orders authorities to implement websites, mobile applications and other digital services in accordance with accessibility requirements. Videos published online should be subtitled no later than 14 days after their publication.

The law aims to improve the conditions for special groups, such as the hearing or visually impaired, to use the authorities’ online services. About 750,000 Finns have some degree of hearing loss.

Many authorities find the requirements of the Digital Services Act cumbersome.

In the spring of 2021 HS said that the authorities are circling subtitling obligation by removing videos from the internet within 14 days of their publication.

Ambiguity in this case has led to the fact that even fewer videos can be left online to watch. The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland will now also remove its own.

There are different interpretations of the law. University lecturer in social law at the University of Eastern Finland Pauli Rautiainen think that the removal is not compatible with the law.

According to the law, you can deviate from the accessibility requirements only if you can demonstrate an “unreasonable burden” caused by complying with the law based on a prior accessibility assessment.

“If the intention in the first place is to take the video down after 12 days because there is no intention to meet the subtitle requirement laid down in the law, that is against the law,” says Rautiainen.

Regional Administration Office according to the law, the law is misinterpreted if videos are removed to circumvent the subtitle obligation, says the inspector general Juha Suomalainen From the accessibility control unit of the Regional Administrative Agency of Southern Finland. The unit monitors compliance with the requirements throughout the country.

“However, we cannot prohibit the removal of videos. If the video is removed because there are no plans to subtitle it, it’s just not in accordance with the spirit of the law,” says Suomalainen.

According to Suomalainen, the purpose of the law is not to reduce online content, but to increase their accessibility. If the video is removed, there will be a large number of people who will never receive the information shared in the video.

In principle, the accessibility of all videos published by the authorities should be in order already at the time of publication.

“The fourteen-day time limit is intended for recordings of streaming, i.e. live broadcasts. Two weeks have been given to transcribe the recordings that will be posted online.”

Church meeting in the opinion of general secretary Birgitta Hämäläinen, the interpretation that the procedure followed regarding church council videos would be against the law is “strongly exaggerated”.

“Of course we want to treat everyone equally. Deleting videos before the 14-day time limit is not unequivocally prohibited by law.”

The meetings are transcribed and the speeches are published on the church’s website no later than a few weeks after the meeting.

“Therefore, the public always has the opportunity to get information about the discussions that took place in the plenary sessions of the church council,” says Hämäläinen.

According to Hämäläinen’s estimate, subtitling in Finnish would cost more than ten thousand euros a year.

Docent Rautiainen does not consider the amount impossible for the church. In his opinion, practically the entire state administration circumvents the Digital Services Act in the same way.

“It is admirable transparency on the part of the church from the parties involved, that they have told openly that they are doing this.”

The parishes’ online broadcasts have increased enormously during the corona pandemic. At the beginning of the pandemic, the bishops ordered all parishes to stream church services online.

“If the recording is online for more than 14 days, it must be subtitled,” reminds the congregations in the instructions sent in June 2022.

The Regional Administrative Agency has processed a complaint related to the subtitling of one of the congregation’s videos. According to a complaint made in October 2021, the Pori Teljä parish published daily live broadcasts and recordings on its Facebook page, which are not subtitled.

“Videos without subtitles have been published and they will be removed within two weeks”, admitted the church in its response.

The Regional Administration Office considered that the parish had acted illegally.

Porin Teljän vicar of the parish Kaisa Huhtala says that the congregation followed the church’s internal instructions. According to him, requirements related to accessibility should not be left to the responsibility of individual parishes.

“After Avi’s remark, I asked that the parish association be in contact with the Church Board and ask for help. Apparently no adequate help or answer was received. This would be one of the few situations where the Church Board could be useful to the local congregations.”

In Huhtala’s opinion, the requirements of the authorities’ activities are poorly suited to the worship broadcasts or evening devotional videos of individual congregations, which are often filmed with a mobile phone.

Kaisa Huhtala, vicar of the Teljä parish in Pori, says that she herself learned how to make subtitles. When he had spent an hour transcribing a three-minute devotional and only got half a minute transcribed, he had to stop halfway through.

Av solution since, the parish has acquired training in the use of subtitling tools. At the same time, the number of videos published by the congregation has been reduced. The vicar is sorry for this.

“We would love to subtitle everything, but if the tools don’t become easier and simpler, nothing will come of it.”

Birgitta Hämäläinen says that the notice received by the Pori Teljä parish was not known to the church council. He would like clearer legislation and better instructions from the authorities.

If subtitles proves to be mandatory, the church is considering whether it is worth publishing the plenary sessions of the church council as video recordings at all.

“Church communications could perhaps make a compilation of the best parts, or some separately selected plenary sessions could be published as video recordings,” says Hämäläinen.

Digital Services Act is based on the EU accessibility directive. It obliges member states to legislate accessibility requirements for authorities.

In the rest of Europe, the directive’s requirements are generally not applied to religious communities. For example, in Sweden, the corresponding law does not apply to the church, because the Swedish state church was dissolved in 2000.

In Finland, the church is an authority, but partially beyond the reach of the parliament’s legislative power.

According to the Constitution, the administration of the Evangelical Lutheran Church is regulated in the Church Act. The church council decides on its content. The only task left for the parliament is to accept or reject the change proposals made by the church itself.

Read more: There is a law in Finland, the content of which is decided by the church – the bill that will be submitted to the Parliament takes a position on the proclamation of God’s word

For this reason, the Digital Services Act has expressly demarcated the digital services of the Evangelical Lutheran Church outside the scope of the law.

Docent Pauli Rautiainen thinks that when enacting the directive, the fact that the church is an authority in Finland, but the parliament cannot decide on the regulations concerning it, was not taken into account at all.

In 2019, the Church Assembly made a regulation in the Church Act, according to which the law on the provision of digital services also applies to the church’s digital services.

The Digital Services Act obliges the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland only because the church itself has decided so.

What if the section on accessibility had not been added to the Church Act?

“That would create a very interesting and really embarrassing European legal crisis. The arrangement that the church would like to stick to doesn’t really fit into our legal order,” says Rautiainen.

Accessibility requirements do not apply to all church activities. According to the Church Act, the Digital Services Act is not complied with on sites created for limited use in connection with parish early childhood education and religious school teaching.

If the students of the Rippi school make online videos that are not published to outsiders, they do not need to be subtitled.