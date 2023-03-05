Accessibility | In the future, the shareholder has a stronger right to make changes to the common spaces of the housing association that facilitate movement

Installation of changes that improve accessibility, such as access ramps, door opening devices and support rails, will become easier with the law reform.

Housing corporation in the future, the shareholder has a stronger right to make accessibility-improving changes to the company’s common facilities.

Such changes that facilitate movement can be, for example, the installation of access ramps, door opening devices and various support rails.

The background is the reform of the Housing Corporation Act, which will enter into force on March 8. With that, the housing company’s board can no longer, without justification, prohibit a partner from making accessibility-improving changes to common spaces.

“Until now, the company has had so-called free discretion as to whether it grants the shareholder the right to carry out modification work on the company’s premises”, consulting lawyer Tapio Haltia Tells about the real estate association.

“Now the shareholder’s right to modification work in the company’s premises is strengthened and at the same time the company’s free discretion is narrowed.”

According to Haltia, the Housing Company still retains the right to set conditions for such modification works and also to prohibit them if the works cause harm to the company or other shareholders.

“Therefore, we have to weigh the interests if the shareholder’s interest and, for example, the disadvantage of other shareholders are in conflict,” says Haltia.

Housing Corporation Act according to this, the partner has a relatively strong right to change work in his apartment. You can make many kinds of changes to the apartment you own, as long as they correspond to the apartment’s intended use and are carried out in accordance with good construction practice.

According to Haltia, the change in the law is not about the shareholder getting a corresponding right now in full to the common facilities.

“On the other hand, if the shareholder is going to make changes to the company’s facilities that improve accessibility, he would basically have the right to do so,” says Haltia.

“However, the shareholder still retains the obligation to report to the company and the obligation to follow good construction practice. The housing company is also allowed to supervise the alteration work.”

Although the new law talks about “notifying” the alteration work, according to Haltia, in practice it is more about applying for a permit for the alteration work from the housing company.

“You have to get a green light from the company for the notification, but on the other hand, the company can no longer directly refuse permission if it’s about modification work that improves accessibility,” Haltia sums up.

For changes According to Haltia, the new partner should plan the work carefully and also take their own position into account. You should inform the company of your intentions well in advance.

“We agree with the company, among other things, on work supervision and possible conditions,” says Haltia.

“If necessary, the company can also require the receipt of plans and other information about the modification work.”

Since it is a shareholder change job, all costs will be borne by the shareholder. This also applies to possible maintenance and care costs arising from the work.

The costs arising from the possible dismantling and re-installation of the structure also remain with the share, if the structure is in the way, for example, in connection with the housing association’s later repair project.

“Maintenance responsibilities also continue to be transferred to the next shareholder, unless otherwise agreed with the company,” Haltia points out.

Housing Corporation Act reform is part of the prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) government program. According to Haltia, there has been a need for a change in the law “on quite a broad front”. Kiinteistöliitto has also reacted positively to the reform.

According to Haltia, the new law, for example, clarifies situations where a person with reduced mobility living in a housing association has received support from the municipality for modifications to improve accessibility in common areas.

“Thanks to the stronger right to change work, the shareholder can make better use of the assistance they receive,” says Haltia.

However, he does not believe that the change in the law will cause an avalanche of changes to improve accessibility in housing associations.

“Of course, there may be a small pent-up need that is now being released, but it is certainly not a large amount.”