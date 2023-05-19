On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Xbox announced new initiatives to support greater accessibility in video games. With 66% of gamers reporting they face accessibility barriers while gaming, Xbox reiterated that it is working to break down these barriers with updates to its services and products, including: Expanded accessibility support pages to introduce gamers to over 150 accessibility features, from settings to controls available on both PC and console, new accessibility settings on the Xbox app for PC, including the ability to disable background images and animations, to help players reduce visuals that might cause noise, confusion or irritation, a new update to the Microsoft Store on Xbox.com, which allows users to filter and search for games based on their accessibility needs and preferences, even based on supported language, with 17 options. by Xbox.com allows users to apply different filters.

From May to September, Xbox will partner with the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) of Korea for an art exhibition titled “Game Society,” which will showcase contemporary visual artwork that represents imagination and realism in video games. An exhibit that will highlight accessibility to gaming and will include installation of the Xbox Adaptive Controller. Xbox Netherlands is partnering with Paul Van Der Made, a disabled gamer, and the HiPerks Foundation to produce a new series of videos showcasing the positive impact the Adaptive Controller continues to have for disabled gamers. Finally, Xbox and Special Olympics will participate in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. In June, Xbox and Humanelektronik will invite Unified athletes and partners to the Athlete Hall in Berlin, where they can try out different accessibility features and connect with other participants from around the world through the universal language of play.