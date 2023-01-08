The Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, is closed this Sunday (8.jan.2022) for the “protection of public order”. The reinforcement of security takes place after the arrival of caravans with protesters against the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The N2 and S2 roads are partially closed, with the blockade established close to the height of the National Congress. Security agents carry out inspections of pedestrians on the access roads to the Esplanada. Each pedestrian access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

Security in the central region of Brasilia was reinforced. The places with blockages have the presence of police and Detran agents. Vehicles and 3 buses from the National Force were parked near the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

Until this Sunday morning, just over 100 people were concentrated in front of the National Congress. Most wore green and yellow clothes and chanted slogans, such as an excerpt from the Constitution that “all power emanates from the people”.

Without identifying themselves as journalists, professionals from the Power360 circulated around the place and took pictures and recorded videos. There are many crowd watchers among the demonstrators. It was not possible to identify whether they were plainclothes police forces or organizers of the demonstration. The atmosphere in the place was calm. There were tourists and children present.

Watch (46s):

At the same time that demonstrators arrive at the Esplanada, a larger group of people continues to be concentrated in the area of ​​the Army Headquarters, in the Urban Military Sector. The venue is 7.9 km from 3 Powers Square. THE Power360 learned that the organizers of the demonstrations, both on the Esplanade and at the Army HQ, asked to avoid taking children to the sites this Sunday.

On Saturday (7.jan), around 80 buses arrived with protesters against the Lula government. The objective of the protesters is to carry out acts in front of the National Congress, the Federal Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace.

In response, the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, authorized the use of the National Force in the central area of ​​Brazil, where the Esplanada dos Ministérios is located. Dino announced the measure at 7:08 pm on Saturday (7.jan.2023) in his Twitter profile:

Since the election results, Bolsonarists have occupied barracks in different Brazilian states. They also held protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasília. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in Brasilia.