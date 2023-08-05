Access to the cemetery denied to migrants, Murgia attacks the mayor of Ventimiglia: “Fascist regime”

In Ventimiglia there is a “fascist regime”, where “a human being does not even have the dignity of a mouse”. This is the harsh accusation launched by Michela Murgia against the Northern League administration of the Ligurian municipality, which has set up a private security service to prevent migrants from using the toilets and fountains in the cemetery.

“You, chest out and belly in, how do you look at your children tonight in bed clean after the shower? Do you feel like a great protector of the decorum of your community?”, said the writer on social media, addressing the mayor Flavio Di Muro, accused of having “denied the most basic human dignity to people with nothing but water from the cemetery”.

Di Muro responded by inviting Murgia to his city to “touch what my citizens are forced to experience every day”. “And I tell you in full respect of what you face every day,” she said, referring to the serious illness of the Sardinian author.