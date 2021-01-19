Everything is definitely going well in 2021. Two days ago, Forbes, the bible of great world fortunes, invited in its “travels” section the privileged British to register, against the modest annual sum of 28,000 euros, in a private club – the Knightsbridge Circle -, in order to be able to carry out, by paying additional 45,000 euros, a trip to Dubai, with injection of a serum against Covid-19 included. “I am delighted that we are the first in the world to offer this private vaccination service”, the founder of this little affair delights in the columns of the newspaper. Yesterday, in Italy, it was Letizia Moratti, a pure berlusconienne, ally of the League (far right) in the regional executive in Lombardy, who sparked an outcry by demanding from the Italian government a mechanism for distributing vaccine doses available according to the economic weight of the territories. “It is not a question of giving more vaccines to the richest regions, she tried to move forward to defend herself. But by helping the recovery of Lombardy, we automatically contribute to the recovery of the whole country. “

Parallel contracts with laboratories

The World Health Organization on Monday sounded the alarm on harmful inequalities in access to vaccines which, globally, will only prolong the pandemic for longer. But these imbalances, directly caused by the richest States and by Big Pharma, threaten within European countries themselves, from one region to another, at the heart of different societies. In Brussels, during a plenary debate on Tuesday morning on the vaccine strategy, in the presence of Stella Kyriakides, the Commissioner responsible for health, many MEPs were moved by this situation, further aggravated by the total lack of transparency of institutions and multinationals. President of the Social Democratic Group in the European Parliament, Iratxe Garcia Perez criticizes the “Parallel contracts” – the one, in particular, established between Germany and Pfizer-BioNTech – outside the framework of joint purchases by the European Union and the “Unjustified postponements of deliveries” who, according to her, “Pay for themselves in human lives”. His ecologist counterpart Philippe Lamberts criticizes, as does the macronist Pascal Canfin, a Commission which has “Assigned to laboratories while keeping the contracts secret”.

While the Brussels executive ended yesterday afternoon by publishing the redacted version of its order to the German lab CureVac – the only one to have accepted an advertisement, all relative, since the essential information on prices, the production chain or the responsibilities in the event of undesirable effects have been erased -, the MEP PTB Marc Botenga, member of the European United Left (GUE-NGL), does not go with the back of the spoon. “Frankly, what a circus! he cries. At the Commission, you are playing the rugs against multinational pharmaceutical companies. We have already paid for vaccines three or four times with public funds, but the European Union lets Big Pharma make the law and decide what to produce or not. Companies can even turn off the tap whenever they want. ”