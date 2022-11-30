Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), responded to the request by the OAB (Order of Lawyers of Brazil) for access to parts of inquiries, stating that the requests have already been analyzed by the Court and some have been deliberated. Here’s the full (161 KB) of the document.

Moraes also states that the decisions taken by the Supreme Court in relation to the requests presented guarantee “the defender’s full right, in the interest of the defendant, to have broad access to the evidence”🇧🇷

The president of the OAB, José Alberto Simonetti, sent this Wednesday (30.Nov.2022) to Moraes a letter with 16 requests related to the fake news inquiry (4,781) and acts with anti-democratic agendas (4,828), which are under the report of the Minister.

Simonetti assists the presidents of 10 sections who alleged the lack of access to the files by the defense lawyers involved. 🇧🇷Sectional presidents bring a legitimate election, the result of charging their bases“, said the president of the OAB.

In response, Moraes stated that the investigation processes on anti-democratic agendas are public. In addition, another 5 aforementioned access requests have already been granted, according to the minister. One of them was denied, referring to a lawyer who did not have his client among those investigated.

The minister indicated that new requests for access should be forwarded to the STF through petitions. 🇧🇷In relation to the processes under the jurisdiction of the Superior Electoral Court, the letter must be sent directly to the said body“, he explained.