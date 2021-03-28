Access to Red Square in Moscow was blocked due to a forgotten package. This was announced on Sunday, March 28 RIA News in the press service of the FSO.

As the interlocutor of the agency noted, a suspicious package was found on the square. Law enforcers began to check, but after a while the person who had forgotten the package returned for it.

It is expected that the main square of the capital will be reopened to the public in the near future.

On March 27, it was reported that Red Square was plunged into semi-darkness. External lighting of a number of buildings, in particular the Kremlin and GUM, was turned off as part of the “Earth Hour” campaign.