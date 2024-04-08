He Popocatepetlone of the most active volcanoes in Mexico, continues to generate concern due to its recent activity, which has left paralyzed the state of Puebla and its surroundings, due to the fall of ashes.

According to the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred), the Volcanic Alert Traffic Light remains in YELLOW PHASE 2 as of todaywhich implies that the population must remain alert to possible changes in the activity of the volcano and take appropriate precautions for their safety.

The report also indicated that In the last 24 hours, 82 exhalations, 10 minutes of tremor and a volcanotectonic earthquake were detected.. In addition, the National Center for Communications and Civil Protection (Cenacom) reported a slight fall of ash in several municipalities of Puebla and its surroundings, which reinforces the need to remain alert to the possible effects of volcanic activity.

Safety recommendations

Given the volcanic activity, the Cenapred insists on the importance of not getting close to the volcano, especially to the crater, due to the danger posed by the incandescent fragments that can be ejected during explosions.

Thus, It is recommended to respect the exclusion radius of 12 kilometers from the crater, since being within this area is not safe. Furthermore, given the possibility of heavy rains, it is advisable to stay away from the bottom of the ravines to avoid the risk of mud and debris flows.

All the information provided is derived from constant monitoring of the Popocatépetl volcano, carried out in collaboration with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

It should be remembered that the Iztaccíhuatl-Popocatépetl National Park is one of the most important meeting points for hiking loverssince there are six routes where you can travel.

In the Iztaccíhuatl-Popocatépetl National Park is the Apatlaco ecotourism center, near Paso de Cortés, where you can rent ATVs, go zip-lining and much more.