Access to housing, mental health and developing strategies to spark greater interest in politics among the new generations are the priorities for Jorge Pueyo (Sumar), Miguel Ángel Sastre (PP) and Ada Santana (PSOE). The three youngest deputies in Congress – 28, 27 and 25 years old, respectively – have maintained this Tuesday a colloquium organized by Talent for the Future and moderated by the professor of Political Science at the Carlos III University Pablo Simón, in which they agreed in pointing out that there is a serious lack of connection between young people and public representatives. For Pueyo, the lack of faith in the future has the new left-wing voters very disenchanted, while groups like Vox have managed to establish their story among youth thanks to platforms like TikTok.

The event began with a speech by the president of Congress, Francina Armengol, in which she warned of the lack of trust that Spanish society has in political parties and representatives, especially among the youngest. Armengol recalled that, despite the fact that in the last legislature “numerous measures have been approved to favor youth”, a macroprobe Playground conducted in 2021 with 13,500 young people, it reflected that 92% do not feel heard and that 87% feel little or not represented by the parties.

More information

Despite the ideological differences of their parties, the three deputies have agreed in pointing out the hopelessness that many young people suffer as the reason for their disconnection from the institutions. Youth unemployment, the price of housing or the difficulty of becoming emancipated make many feel that “there is no future” and that “governments are useless,” according to Pueyo, from Sumar. “We are installed in individualism and there is a story that leads us to forget that we have the capacity to build ourselves collectively. “Politics must aspire to recover that discourse,” he added.

The general disenchantment is especially palpable on the left, according to Pueyo. “I do believe that we are a politicized generation, although we are politicized on issues related to the environment. What happens is that the lack of faith that things can change generates disenchantment with left-wing parties.” For the Aragonese, the ultra groups have managed to cultivate greater concern among this fabric of the population thanks to social networks. “I see many young people on the right who are very politicized and who follow current affairs in politics or the work of many influencers. I believe that Vox has arrived on TikTok with an ability to create a story that no other party has achieved.”

Among the priorities for the next legislature, access to housing has been the most repeated aspect. For Sastre, from the PP, a trained architect, housing is an “essential” issue because in addition to being a material good, it is the “axis that marks whether or not a vital project can be developed.” Santana, from the PSOE, has added mental health care to the wish list. The young socialist deputy has demanded the inclusion of psychological coverage in public health, a benefit that should be “a right” and not “a privilege for those who can pay for it.”

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The rigid structures of the parties, the personal consequences and the economic cost of engaging in politics are the three main reasons why they understand that only 10% of the seats in Congress are occupied by citizens under 35 years of age. The three have stated that getting into politics entails “all kinds of sacrifices” that are not easy at certain ages.

Most of the criticism has been aimed at the educational system. For Sastre, Education should include more content related to giving visibility to the work of institutions, so that citizens have greater awareness and know how to join political parties. The lack of ambition of an educational system that “does not encourage critical thinking, debate or citizen participation” is another reason why young people disengage from politics, according to Santana.

When proposing strategies for new generations to connect with the day-to-day parliamentary activity, the deputies have agreed that it is necessary to adapt the “language” of politicians to bring it closer to the street. Using irony and adopting a more “humorous” tone to “take the edge off” of some issues would be a way to liven up interventions in Congress, according to Sastre. However, Pueyo has warned of the dangers of following this strategy in an era marked by “sensitivity on social networks”: “Humor would be great, but we must be careful. If I speak about a topic that is in the public debate in an ironic way, people are going to jump on me. This leads us to issue speeches that do not connect with people.”