You must have gold or silver level accounts; Folha de Maio will be the last one that can be closed by access code

access to eSocial — digital bookkeeping system for tax, social security and labor obligations — must be carried out by the gov.br from June 12th. To enter the system through gov.br, it is necessary to have gold or silver level accounts.

The May 2023 payroll, due on June 7, will be the last that users will be able to close by entering the system by access code. The June sheet, which expires on July 7, must be completed through gov.br.

The end of login by access code has been carried out in phases since December 2022:

12.Dec.2022: bronze level gov.br login is no longer accepted for eSocial web modules. Access started to be done exclusively by gov.br gold or silver levels, or by access code and password;

Login via gov.br Ouro e Prata is now required to inform all (hires, dismissals, vacations, leaves, contractual and registration changes); 12.jun.2023: the access code will be permanently discontinued.

REGISTRATION WITH GOV.BR

To access the services of the gov.br platform, you must have a good registration. How to get: