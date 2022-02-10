The processes that regulate higher education in Brazil will be part, as of this Thursday (10), of the federal government portal gov.br. The migration is part of the project for the digital transformation of public services, which unifies federal government channels on the same platform.

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) uses the information from the system to evaluaten loco of the Higher Education Census and dissemination of Higher Education Quality Indicators.

With the change, the access that until then was made by the e-MEC will be carried out only through the Login the only one registered on the gov.br portal, also used to access several federal government systems. In this way, institutional evaluators and attorneys must make a single registration to access the e-MEC, as well as to ensure the monitoring of evaluations in which higher education institutions are designated. Without the registration, according to the Ministry of Education, as of today it will not be possible to connect to the system.

Register

To register, evaluators and institutional attorneys must access the access portal.gov.br, inform the CPF, choose the way to register – gov.br application, facial recognition, accredited banks or internet banking – fill in the requested fields and generate the password.

e-MEC system

In practice, all requests for accreditation and re-accreditation of higher education institutions and for authorization, renewal and recognition of courses are made through the e-MEC. In addition, the system includes amendment processes, which are modifications in a simplified and transparent manner.

The e-MEC also informs data such as the regulatory status of institutions and courses offered by them, offer addresses and quality indicators obtained in MEC assessments.

know more

