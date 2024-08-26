First Lady says she wants the country’s experiences in combating lack of access to quality energy services to be included in the Global Alliance Against Hunger

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva stated this Monday (Aug 26, 2024) that ensuring access to clean and sustainable energy is reducing inequalities. He said that bringing safe energy to the population has always been a priority for the president’s governments Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

According to Janja, the lack of access to quality energy services often forces families to use unsafe fuels, such as firewood or alcohol. This can result in accidents such as burns, as well as lung diseases.

The video, published on profile on the First Lady’s social media, is part of the Brazilian government’s initiative under the presidency of G20the group of the 20 largest economies in the world.

The minister of Mines and EnergyAlexandre Silveira, also participated. He said that Brazil will present the program Light for All at the G20. According to him, the program demonstrates the real possibility of implementing SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) 7 of the UN (United Nations).

The First Lady also stated that she wants the country’s experiences in combating energy poverty to be included in the policy basket of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty proposed by Lula as president of the G20.

The initiative involves an international commitment to mobilize political support, financial resources and technical knowledge with the aim of disseminating effective public policies and social technologies to combat food insecurity in the world.

Watch (3min20s):

Janja said in July that the Global Alliance could be an effective instrument for building a more egalitarian society.