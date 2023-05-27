Expand and facilitate access to health services for people with particular frailties, promoting social inclusion and the right to health. This is the goal of theSan Bartolomeo project‘, launched today by the Gemelli Isola Tiberina hospital, in collaboration with the Community of Sant’Egidio, Deloitte and the Deloitte Foundation. The initiative was presented this morning in the Aula Magna of the Gemelli Isola Tiberina hospital in the presence of: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, Giovanni Leonardi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Health, Paolo Nusiner, President of the Gemelli Isola Tiberina, Daniele Piacentini, CEO and General Manager of the Gemelli Isola Tiberina, Sergio Alfieri, Board member of the Gemelli Isola Tiberina Hospital, Marco Impagliazzo, president of the Community of Sant’Egidio, Giusi Lecce, doctor in charge of the project of the Community of Sant’Egidio, Fabio Pompei, CEO of Deloitte Italy, and Guido Borsani, president of the Deloitte Foundation.

The initiative – details a note – is based on guiding principles of the right to health, equity in access to care, social inclusion and solidarity. The goal is to be able to offer additional clinical-welfare services and increase the number of beneficiaries. In order to guarantee dedicated assistance, patients are accompanied in the phases of identifying the need and booking the appointment and are facilitated thanks to a support system that also includes services such as linguistic mediation. The ‘pilot phase’ of the project began in January 2023 and since then more than 170 users have had access to the Gynecology, Obstetrics, Breast and Dentistry clinics. The clinical services are aimed at people from more than 30 countries (for example Peru, Ukraine and Syria) affected by conflicts or other emergencies, people for whom it is difficult, if not impossible, to access treatment, and Italian citizens in conditions of fragility.

“The ‘San Bartolomeo project – declares Paolo Nusiner – aims to be the clear expression of the values ​​of humanity, welcome and hospitality which have always inspired those who work in the Catholic healthcare sector, precisely because they are at the basis of the mission which, over the past centuries, it has led many enlightened and courageous Catholics to commit themselves to creating and managing structures for the treatment and assistance of the sick. The initiative was born with this ambition and, in this context, the collaboration with two partners of excellence such as the Community of Sant’Egidio and Deloitte, with whom we share one of the main values ​​that guide the project, namely that of social inclusion”.

“In listening to the people who turned to the centers of the Community of Sant’Egidio – underlines Marco Impagliazzo – we found a need for information and help related to health: many of them had not had access to health services for a long time and had various pathologies, even serious ones, which were not adequately treated. It is therefore absolutely necessary to support and accompany those who are most fragile in their care journey. The ‘San Bartolomeo project’, the result of a positive synergy between Sant’Egidio, the Gemelli Isola Tiberina and Deloitte, aims to be a supportive response to defend health, prevention and accessibility to treatments. We hope that similar initiatives can be multiplied by expanding the number of people who in this way will be able to take advantage of the right, which belongs to all citizens, to health”.

“We want to face the great social challenges of our time through concrete initiatives – concludes Fabio Pompei, CEO of Deloitte Italy – With the participation in the ‘San Bartolomeo project’ our network reaffirms this commitment, aiming to promote equitable access to quality care for all, regardless of socio-economic status, gender, geographical origin. We have been developing globally for some time now collaborations between subjects belonging to different sectors to address inequalities in health care systems around the world. We strongly believe in these projects with a high social impact to continue to be protagonists of an essential change”.