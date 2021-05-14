Memorial in front of the Mandalay Bay hotel, the site of a 2017 shooting during the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas. PAUL BUCK

It is commonplace that “violence has no borders”. But that is no more than that, a commonplace, because it remains in abstract vagueness. There are two concrete situations of violence and terror “without borders” that have, however, much in common: the incessant armed violence in Mexico and terrorism in the US Two very different environments. That they share, however, the permissiveness of legislation and some alleged libertine “principles” and individual rights to trade in lethal tools.

Many murders in Mexico and “south of the Rio Grande.” For years. In this, without a doubt, the local contribution of powerful organized crime gangs together with the ineptitude – or venality – of local institutions or authorities are the decisive factors. But we also have, in parallel, a succession of terrorist actions on US soil, most of them unpunished. Attacks, moreover, are often premunded with lethal tools legally acquired in warehouses or firearms exhibitions, usually in some of the southern states (California, Arizona or Texas).

In the American political debate, the issue is burning over whether access to lethal weapons is liberalized (more!). It is a matter of interest and concern, by the way, for many in the US But it has international repercussions that should deserve attention in spaces such as the G-7 or the United Nations. Or in some States in the UNODC, so concentrated, at times, in a traditional vision of drug trafficking (the “producing countries”) and in making good words in the speech with what they suspect is what some of the north want.

What about Mexico is better known; sadly, it has become almost routine information. It is proven ad nauseam that 70% of the weapons used in lethal crimes in Mexico came from the United States, according to reports from the GAO (Government Accountability Office) of the Government of Washington and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico. A Mexican policeman is killed every 16 hours with one of those weapons.

Among others, the American journalist and writer Ioan Grillo and several authors have described and analyzed the direct relationship between money and weapons. It is wide and precise in this Cricket in his book Blood, Gun, Money. In this and other sources it is clear that the bulk of the weapons of the Mexican cartels are bought – legally – in the liberal US arms market.

The vast majority of weapons in Mexico come from Texas; then California and Arizona. About 25% of the 130,000 premises with a license to sell weapons in the United States are located in those states. In the last decade, between 250,000 and 280,000 firearms have entered Mexico illegally annually. There are plenty of comments.

Grillo also raises how simple legislative measures in the US could cut this circuit of money and death. They are, however, opposed by the mighty lobby of arms and of the emblematic far-right organization NRA (National Rifle Association) once chaired by Charlton Heston, the Ben Hur of the 60s and gray Hollywood actor, Charlton, recipient of a generous Oscar in 1960.

There is therefore, in all this, a shared responsibility with the United States, which is why the current discussion in that country about the laws that should regulate the arms trade is not an internal matter but of as much international concern as is drug trafficking or illegal trafficking. of people.

Permissiveness kills many people within the United States, in some cases due to terrorism (the vast majority of the extreme right). More than one death a day was the result of shootings according to the Mass Shooting Tracker (MST). According to researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, between 2009 and 2017, more than 329 firearm injuries were recorded per day. 2020 more than 19,000 people, not counting suicides, died with firearms; the highest figure in more than 20 years. The average since 1999 was 11,500 per year.

Terrorism within the United States is part of this reality. In this, permissiveness in the sale of weapons contributes to cutting lives. And it is also clear that the source of terror in the great northern country has been, above all, for years, extreme right-wing groups; long before Trump encouraged his hosts to assault the Capitol in early January. Acts moved and carried out by the same ones that ideologically – or conceptually – take advantage of and distort the famous 2nd amendment to the Constitution on the supposed right to own firearms.

According to The Economist, Between 2009 and 2018, white supremacists were responsible for three-quarters of the 313 killings with firearms by extremists in that period. In the global terrorism database of the Washington PostOf the acts that occurred in the US in the 2010-2017 period, 92 were carried out by extremists and 38 by something that could be called “jihadists”.

A report from the US Department of Homeland Security late last year expresses concern “about violent white supremacist extremists who have been exceptionally deadly.” The data is overwhelming: almost 70% of the attacks and plots have this origin.

In this context, then, it is a matter of continental interest, the course that the political and legislative discussion takes on the norms to regulate -or not- the acquisition of firearms in the United States in a year like this in which the Twentieth anniversary of the unanimous adoption in the OAS of the Inter-American Democratic Charter, is a topic of regional interest due to the implications it may have on this delicate matter.

