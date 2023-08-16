The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia wants to get access to data and correspondence of Russians bypassing the court

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia proposed to amend the law “On Investigative Activities”: the police want to gain access to electronic devices of Russians without a court order. The relevant bill published on the portal of projects of normative legal acts.

The document gives employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs the right, without waiting for a court decision, to freely receive personal information from the gadgets of Russians as part of the operational-search activities (ORM). The police department argues that the new powers are needed to protect people from cybercriminals.

However, experts express concern that expanding the rights of police officers could lead to abuses on their part. Details on how the initiative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs can change the lives of Russians can be found in the Lenta.ru article.

In the fight against cybercrime

Access to electronic devices of Russians without a court decision is not the only innovation from the bill of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs. The department also proposes to equate any information transmitted via the Internet, including correspondence, with the information necessary for investigative actions.

The reason is the increase in the number of cybercriminals who are increasingly able to evade responsibility through the use of VPNs and number spoofing. In 2022, most of the criminal cases (71 percent) related to cybercrime were suspended – the attackers simply could not be found.

The reason for this situation is the lack of sufficient operational capacity from the explanatory note to the bill of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia

As noted in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, operatives begin to have problems even at the level of documenting crimes – due to the lack of tools that allow them to quickly (and sometimes in real time) investigate computer data. Among other things, these include text, audio, video, the time and place of the remote connection, and the equipment used.

Photo: Dmitry Lekay / Kommersant

Physical access to electronic devices is important for police because cybercriminals can distort, damage and destroy information important to the ORM on remote servers. But even if the attackers fail to do this, there is a high risk that the data will already be outdated by the time the police manage to get to them.

This makes it difficult not only to identify the perpetrators, but also to prove their activities in the criminal process. from the explanatory note to the bill of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia

“People will say thank you”

As Aleksey Lobarev, a veteran of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and a former employee of the Moscow criminal investigation department, says in an interview with Lenta.ru, in order to catch cybercriminals, operatives often have to turn to special services for help or make requests to those organizations through which the attackers acted, and then wait for a response.

Criminals act quickly: they transfer money from account to account, cancel and block cards, and then run away. And we just can’t keep up with them. The police should get information as easily as the FSB. If we have the same opportunities, people will only say thank you Alexey Lobarevveteran of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

According to Lobarev, the police are not looking for a way to read the correspondence of Russians out of empty curiosity. Yes, and they will not have such an opportunity: if the bill is adopted, the entire process of conducting the ORM, as before, will be coordinated and controlled by the police leadership. And he will have to be responsible for data security.

Photo: Sofia Sandurskaya / TASS

Nevertheless, as the veteran of the Ministry of Internal Affairs notes, the risk of information leakage cannot be completely ruled out. Therefore, the initiative put forward by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia should be well developed in terms of ensuring the security of access to data.

Abuse Risks

Today, the secrecy of correspondence is protected by the Constitution of the Russian Federation: the police need a court order to access the messages of Russians. According to Vladislav Shurkhovetsky, a lawyer for the Borodin and Partners Moscow Bar Association, the amendments proposed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs will simplify the procedure, and at the same time open up new opportunities for abuse.

He draws attention to the fact that, according to the bill, new powers will be given not only to police officers, but also to employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) of Russia. They will be able to legally inspect any phones deposited by visitors to pre-trial detention centers and colonies.

There are many such examples. It’s just that the question will no longer be in legality, but in the fantasy of a random operative who wishes to take advantage of new powers. Vladislav Shurkhovetskyadvocate

His colleague, lawyer Aleksey Stankevich, on the contrary, thinksthat law enforcement agencies should not have conflicts with the Constitution of the Russian Federation – they are empowered by law to allow them in some cases to violate the constitutional rights of Russians.

Photo: Emin Jafarov / Kommersant

Therefore, if the bill is passed, the police will be able to freely access the data of all citizens who, for whatever reason, are in their field of vision. At the same time, as Stankevich notes, ORM are carried out covertly.

ORM is necessary to establish the presence or absence of signs, traces of a planned or already committed illegal act, so a person will not have information that special services will work against him. The reason can be any illegal act, for example, posts that discredit the Russian Armed Forces Alexey Stankevichadvocate

***

In the event that amendments to the law “On Investigative Activities” are adopted, the Russian police will receive the keys to cloud storage, data centers and data. Also, investigators will have access to information that is stored by mobile operators and Internet providers.

These include the history of access to the network, data on work with external cloud services, as well as messages transmitted through instant messengers and social networks.

It is worth noting that in 2021, Russia amended the law “On Communications” and obliged mobile operators to transmit information about the current location of subscribers at the request of the security forces. Prior to the adoption of the changes, the coordinates of subscriber devices were a secret that operators had to keep.

Oleg Ivanov, deputy head of the Ministry of Digital Development, explained the importance of those amendments by the need to help law enforcement agencies find missing people.