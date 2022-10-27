Percentage is similar to that of other governments. Responses classified as “access granted” are 77.9%. It had been 78.3% with Dilma and 78.7% with Temer

From the beginning of the Bolsonaro government until Wednesday (Oct 26), federal agencies received 420,951 requests for information and granted access to 227,721. This means that 77.9% of requests were classified as “Access granted“.

The percentage is similar to that achieved during the government To fear, which met 78.7% of requests. With Dilma Rousseffthe percentage had been 78.3%.

The survey carried out by Power 360 excludes from the account decisions that had not yet been classified (the deadline had not expired) and those that were classified as “this is not a request for information” or “duplicate question“.

O “access denied” to requests for information also changed little. It is 8.7% under Bolsonaro, 0.2 percentage point higher than it was under Temer. Dilma had more negatives: 9.9%.

During the Bolsonaro government, the rating of “partially granted” (6.1% of the total).

The bodies with the most requests

The Ministry of Economy is the one with the most requests for LAI (88 thousand since the implementation of the law). Under Bolsonaro, denials rose from 14% to 19.4% of requests.

The INSS, on the other hand, had a drop in access not granted. Negatives went from 13.4% to 9.7%.

Read below the list with the proportion of denials of Organs most demanded bodies of the Federal Executive.

difficulties

The current government became known in the area for its use of 100-year secrecy of information. In some situations, such as the education minister’s meeting with pastors trying to negotiate resources, he had to back off.

The data above show little variation in the classifications of requests for access to information. One way to understand this is that, despite attempts to withhold information during these 10 years of law, the rule proved to be robust.

Experts also warn of risks that may not be evident in the data. “You can’t take everything at face value. Sometimes the decision is marked as ‘access granted’ but the response is very unsatisfactory“, says Marina Atoji, project manager at Transparência Brasil.

For Marina, who has followed the implementation of the Access to Information Law since the beginning, it is possible to notice in recent years a drop in the quality of responses that goes beyond the indicators. “The general impression is that it is more difficult to get the information you want. There are many answers that are about different things from the request, or that are incomplete.“.

Resorting to negative answers, says Marina, is also more difficult. “CGU is no longer a reliable appeals degree, as it used to be. There are cases in which the analysis of technicians indicates granting access to information, but the CGU chooses to deny it”.

Some emblematic cases that concern those who follow the application of the LAI involve a change in understanding. In one of them, the CGU granted access to public documents produced by the Attorney General’s Office, but, after pressure from the government, turned back. In another, the list of companies fined for slave labor stopped to be disclosed.