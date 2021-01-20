The Almuñécar Maintenance Department has been busy along the Way of the Hills of the Cross, doing a spot of resurfacing.

This lane runs behind the cemetery and serves as access to several farmhouses and sub-tropical plantations.

“With this maintenance work we want to provide better access, as the lane is a dirt track that, when it rains, turns to mud, making it dangerous to use,” explained Luis Aragón, who is the Councilor for Agriculture, amongst other posts .

The Municipal Engineer, Juan José Fernández, explained that they were putting down a 20cm-thick layer of tarmac, four meters wide, along 500 meters of track; ie a 2,000-sq / m surface of tarmac, costing 39,000 euros.

(News: Almunecar, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)