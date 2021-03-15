E.t was a hoax with consequences that circulated in Austria’s capital at the beginning of March. Tens of thousands of vaccine doses against the coronavirus are available for “educational staff / kindergarten teachers and employees of educational institutions”. So also for the employees of the universities. Interested parties should get in touch. 35,000 did too. But those who work for the universities in Vienna got excited too early: The offer only referred to schools, kindergartens and after-school care centers.

A little shit storm followed. Finally, Vienna’s City Councilor for Health Peter Hacker (SPÖ) gave in: The university employees could now also be vaccinated with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine. The back and forth didn’t do much for students. They will have to wait even longer for their syringes – young people will only have their turn later, the Minister of Health promises all Austrians a vaccination by the summer. Nevertheless, the study via Zoom in Austria is now to come to an end in part. The principle of “access after negative test results” has been practiced in the country since the beginning of February with hundreds of thousands of free tests every day when visiting the hairdresser. So why continue to withhold from students what works in “body-hugging services”?

After Easter, they should be able to come back to lectures, exams, laboratory exercises and seminars at the universities if they have previously undergone a quick test, which is different from a self-test carried out by specialist staff. “Big lectures will not work out,” said the non-party Education Minister Heinz Faßmann, who was Vice-Rector at the University of Vienna before he was a minister. This is less due to the small lecture halls than to the limited entrances and exits. The risk that the students would get too close there is too high in view of the expected infection situation, even in the summer semester 2021.

At best a third in attendance

Tilmann Märk, Rector of the University of Innsbruck, warns against too high expectations for face-to-face events. He does not expect that there will be lectures with many students in one hall in the summer semester that has just started. At best, one third of the lectures could be organized in physical presence after Easter. Sabine Seidler, President of the Universities Conference, promised that larger face-to-face exams, for example in law, could take place again.

Testing is funded by the government. She is adding one million euros to the 20 million euro package that the universities received to combat the consequences of the pandemic. If necessary, there is also more money. However, the universities are not satisfied. The companies received ten euros for each test carried out, they complain – that is a multiple of what the universities get. The quick tests will enable thousands of first and second semester students to really get to know their university in the first place. “There are new students who have not yet seen their university from the inside,” says 25-year-old law student Sabine Hanger, who, as the chairwoman of the Austrian Students’ Union, represents the more than 35,000 students in the country.