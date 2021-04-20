A businessman has been sentenced to two years in prison after admitting before the Court that he subjected two of his employees to sexual abuse. According to the judgment, the parties reached an agreement and the penalty was lightened by applying the mitigating measures of undue delay – the events date back to 2012 – and reparation of the damage.

The court also granted the man the suspension of the sentence for a period of five years, with the requirement that he not commit a crime again in that period. It must also compensate the victims with 35,000 euros.

The events date back to May 2012 when the convict arranged an interview with one of the women to conduct an interview with a view to filling a position in one of his companies. Both stayed in a restaurant in San Pedro del Pinatar and the defendant, according to the resolution, proposed to continue the talk at his home. Once there, he abused the woman.

In October of that same year, the defendant also abused another woman, who was in his house to order documentation. The businessman allocated 12,000 euros for each victim before the trial.