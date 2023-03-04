The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) considered as positive the entry of bank credit notes (CCBs) in the list of assets that the Central Bank accepts as collateral in granting the so-called financial liquidity lines (LFLs), which grant funds to banks to supply short term needs.

“The acceptance of Bank Credit Notes (CCBs) as collateral in Liquidity Financial Lines (LFLs) operations is welcome and, in a way, was expected by the manifestations and indications of the Central Bank about the mechanism, with Febraban participating of the discussions and contributed with researches with the associates for its better effectiveness and operationalization”, said the entity in a note sent to the Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system.

According to the Federation, the greater diversity in counterparts for LFLs makes the mechanism even more important for banks, especially in possible crises. In addition, the entity amends, it helps to structurally reduce reserve requirements on time deposits, a mechanism that, according to Febraban, is out of use in the international market, but is still significant in Brazil.

The LFLs were created by BC in 2021 as banks’ access lines to liquidity for short-term needs. To this end, the monetary authority takes bank credit assets as collateral. Now, CCBs are part of this package.

The Brazilian Association of Banks (ABBC), which has small and medium-sized banks among its members, considers the change instituted by the Central Bank to be positive. According to the entity, the change makes competition conditions in the financial system more equitable for smaller institutions.

“We recall that the developments of the last major international financial crisis highlighted the importance of the role of the monetary authorities as lenders of last resort resources in situations of high stress”, says Éverton Gonçalves, superintendent of the entity’s Economic Advisory, in a note sent to the Broadcast.

According to him, debentures and commercial notes, collateral initially accepted by LFLs created in 2021, have a low share among the assets of financial institutions specializing in lending. “Thus, the inclusion of Bank Credit Notes (CCB) as assets eligible for collateral in LFLs meets a demand from ABBC members, given that FIs of different sizes and business models will now have access to LFLs”, he says.