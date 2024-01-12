The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Educational Award announced the end of accepting applications for candidates in its 17th session (2023-2024), which opened the door for admission since last September at the local, Arab and international levels.

The Secretary-General of the Award, Amal Al-Afifi, confirmed that the current session witnessed a large turnout from members of the educational and academic field, whether at the level of the Emirates or the Arab world, or at the global level for the Khalifa International Award for Early Education, which includes two areas for nomination, namely the research and studies category, and the programs and curricula category. Methodologies and teaching methods.

She explained that the award made great efforts in the community awareness program in the fields presented, at the level of educational and academic institutions, and through participation in international book fairs, in addition to the visit of the delegation of the General Secretariat of the award to both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, to introduce the fields presented and the nomination mechanisms. And the specific standards for each field.

Al-Afifi said that the award has developed modern electronic platforms, through which it communicates with potential candidates, receives nominated works, and provides the necessary technical support to candidates to complete uploading nomination applications and required documents electronically.