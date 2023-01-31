In Moscow, the acceptance of applications for the professional competition “Design Factory 2.0” has begun, Deputy Mayor Natalia Sergunina said.

“In the second season, participants will develop solutions for light and heavy industry. Special attention will be paid to the tasks of export-oriented companies,” the Vice Mayor said.

Various technical tasks are published on the competition website, and specialists in the field of industrial design can choose the most interesting ones for them. In April, they will begin to create preliminary sketches of their projects under the guidance of curators. Then their work will be evaluated by the jury. Those who pass the selection will be able to prepare full-fledged presentations for customers. The results of the competition will be announced in November 2023.

This year the program of the competition included a workshop and consultations, during which participants will learn how to manage intellectual property, effectively promote ideas and improve legal literacy.

According to Sergunina, the direction of industrial design is currently one of the most in demand in the creative industry: against the backdrop of increased demand, many companies are striving to create high-quality import-substituting products – machine tools for production and equipment for medicine, devices for scientific activities and furniture for public spaces.

For the first time, the Design Factory competition was held in 2022. Then more than 350 applications from 68 regions of the country were submitted. 69 projects reached the final, more than 20 cooperation agreements were concluded. The organizers of the competition are the Agency for Creative Industries under the Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development of Moscow and the Union of Designers of Russia.

In 2018, the Moscow Mayor’s program “My District” was launched in the capital, aimed at the integrated development of each district of the city. As part of the program, modern public spaces are being created in the capital, a new standard of cultural, social and medical institutions is being introduced, and transport, sports and leisure infrastructure is being improved.