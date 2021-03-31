Acceptance of applications for subsidies and grants for exporters has opened in Moscow. As reported on the official website Mayor of the capital on March 31, documents can be submitted until April 30.

The subsidies will allow entrepreneurs to partially reimburse the funds spent on the transportation and sale of products in foreign markets. Among other things, we are talking about the costs of patenting, certification and adaptation of products, as well as certification of management systems.

Export cashback can amount to 10% of the proceeds from export contracts registered with credit institutions. Moreover, it cannot exceed 10 million rubles or 50% of the amount of taxes paid to the city budget.

Deputy Mayor of Moscow Natalya Sergunina stressed that incentive measures help entrepreneurs to develop, and an increase in their income means an increase in tax payments to the budget.

“Last year, the total amount of subsidies and grants approved by exporters increased to almost 500 million rubles. In particular, thanks to the city’s support, the volume of non-resource exports of Moscow companies grew by a third over the year and reached about $ 40 billion. And this despite the difficult external situation amid the pandemic, ”she said.

It is noteworthy that this year, an application for subsidies from the city can be submitted electronically. In addition, export cashback now applies to long-term contracts, obligations under which are continuous until they are fully executed. Previously, applications were accepted in paper form, and the condition for receiving payment was the existence of a fulfilled contract in the amount of at least 6 million rubles, which was deregistered by the credit institution no earlier than the last two years.

You can apply for subsidies and grants on the platform of the Moscow Innovation Cluster i.moscow and on the website of the Moscow government for entrepreneurs cashback.moscow.business…

