Moscow has started accepting applications for grants for companies and individual entrepreneurs organizing conferences, congresses, scientific forums and business meetings for business and youth. Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina spoke about this.

“The maximum grant amount will be 10 million rubles. The amount for a specific event will depend on the number of its participants and the fulfillment of additional criteria. For example, it will increase if the event is held in one of the capital’s hotels or a tour of Moscow is included in the program, ”said Sergunina.

We are ready to allocate up to 10 million rubles for the organization of forums and congresses designed for more than a thousand people. If there are more than 500 participants, then you can get up to 7 million rubles, if more than 250, then the amount of support will not exceed 5 million rubles. If the event is attended by more than 100 people, then a grant of up to 3 million rubles is provided.

Under the terms of the program, at least 40% of participants must live in hotels in the city. The duration of the business program also affects the amount of compensation (at least two days).

According to the vice-mayor, the grant will cover part of the cost of renting premises and equipment necessary for organizing events that will be held from May 29 to November 1.

Applications must be submitted no later than two weeks prior to the event. The review will take eight business days. The grant is transferred after submission of reporting documents. The organizers are given 15 working days from the end of the event to do this.

This summer will also begin accepting applications for grants for tour operators that attract travelers over 55 years of age to the capital. The amount of support will depend on the duration of the tour, hotel category and tour program. The minimum amount of compensation is one thousand rubles per person.