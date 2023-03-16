The United States has recently seen a wave of threats from far-right groups that have set themselves a radical goal: to attack the country’s electrical grid.

Their intention is not simple vandalism, but rather they seek to make a theory called “accelerationism” a reality, whose ultimate goal is a social revolution with unlaudable ends.

Authorities and experts on terrorism have been detecting an increase in threats and discussions on the Internet about this theory that is shared by white supremacists and far-right nationalists not only in the US, but in other Western countries.

One of the best known cases is that of Brandon Russell, 27, founder of a US neo-Nazi group. Along with his partner, Sarah Clendaniel (34), he has been charged in court with conspiring to attack the Baltimore city power grid.

In a hearing this Friday, both pleaded not guilty.

But in messages revealed in court documents, it was learned that Clendaniel was contemplating a plot that he described as “legendary” and which aimed to “completely destroy the entire city” on the US east coast.

If found guilty, their process implies a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

They are not the only ones.

Attacks on infrastructure are a longtime obsession of far-right and white nationalist groups. There is more and more discussion about it in extremist spaces on the internet.

Veryan Khan, president and chief executive of the Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium (Trac), says the attacks “are not a question of if they can happen, but when they will happen.”

What is accelerationism?

This extremist theory is based on the belief that society is inherently unstable.

According to their arguments, individuals and organized groups have the mission of increasing that instability and generating a collapse that results in a social revolution.

That’s not exclusive to far-right groups and doesn’t necessarily imply violence, but the theory is used as a motivator in white supremacist circles, explains Veryan Khan.

“Their main goal is to collapse society so they can rebuild it for the white man,” he says.

Bennett Clifford of the George Washington University Program on Extremism co-wrote an article last year looking at white nationalist and jihadist attacks.

It concluded that, since 2016, “white supremacist plots targeting power systems have dramatically increased in frequency.”

The report counted 11 cases of white nationalists arrested and charged in federal court with planning attacks against the energy sector after 2020.

“The possibility that someone would be able to carry out an attack of this nature is substantial,” Bennett warns, “and more substantial than it has been in recent years.”

recent attacks

In addition to the alleged Baltimore plot, authorities are investigating several recent attacks on power facilities in the states of North Carolina, Oregon and Washington.

The North Carolina attack in Moore County in early December knocked out power for 35,000 people for several days. No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities say they have found no connection between the alleged Baltimore plot and the North Carolina attack, and the motive for most of the other attacks remains unknown.

Russell is the founder of the Atomwaffen Division, a neo-Nazi group that has been linked to assassinations, bombings, and conspiracies in the United States and other countries. The group is banned in the UK and Canada.

He spent time in prison on explosives charges, and while incarcerated he met Clendaniel, who was convicted of armed robbery, according to the indictment.

Once they were released, the pair allegedly began planning to attack electrical substations in the Baltimore area. But prosecutors say a person they thought he was part of the scheme was actually an FBI source.

In 2020, five men, including three former US Marines, were charged with weapons possession and conspiracy to attack the power grid.

The following year, three white nationalists pleaded guilty to conspiring to attack energy facilities.

The Atomwaffen and many other white nationalist groups subscribe to the philosophy of accelerationism.

violent propaganda

A key indicator of the increase in these types of threats is that the debate on the Internet has grown considerably.

“In terms of noise level, the pounding of the drum is almost deafening,” Khan considers.

Last year, a loosely organized white nationalist eco-fascist group called Terrorgram released a document called The Hard Reset.

The BBC analyzed a copy.

The title is a direct reference to The Great Reset, a post-pandemic economic recovery plan from the World Economic Forum.

The documents combine violent propaganda and instructions on how to carry out attacks. Includes prominent sections on electrical installations, railways and highways, and other infrastructure.

“Even before the post came out, we were seeing posts about essential infrastructure. It was about how to know what to attack and how to carry out an attack,” says Stacey Casas, manager of specialized teams at The Counterterrorism Group, a security company.

In 2022, there were about 170 cases of attacks, vandalism or suspicious activity around US electrical facilities, an increase from 100 the previous year, according to the US Department of Energy.

Those numbers include vandalism, criminal activity not related to extremism and other reasons, according to a department spokesperson.

The US government, the spokesperson notes, works with utility companies to help assess threats against the country’s 75,000 electrical substations.

Deliberate attacks against the power grid are just one of the threats authorities are focusing on along with the possibility of cyberattacks, natural disasters, and climate change.

“We are at a high level of concern,” warns Stacey Casas.

* With information from Mike Wendling of BBC News.

