The 3rd edition of the acceleration program Startup Industry is open for registration until August 9th. The initiative of ABDI (Brazilian Industrial Development Agency) is carried out in partnership with the IEBT Innovation with the aim of supporting innovation solutions and accelerating the technological and competitive development of the productive sector in Brazil.

The program connects startups with companies in Brazilian industry. 10 projects will be selected, each with a prize of R$70,000.

In total, the program will pay R$700,000 in prizes to startups. Companies of all sizes and from all production sectors with at least one unit or headquarters in Brazil can participate in the selection process. Companies must have been in existence for more than 6 months.

The program is divided into 5 phases:

enrollment;

project selection;

hiring and formalization;

execution;

business case.

Service