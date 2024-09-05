The Government Accelerators Centre at the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs concluded the acceleration batches to support the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, which included two work methodologies. The first focused on “accelerating decision-making within 100 hours” and covered four main challenges, with the participation of work teams from more than 30 federal and local government entities. The second worked on “accelerating implementation within 50 days” within eight main challenges, with the participation of work teams from more than 42 federal and local government entities.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office, stressed that the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme represents a major driver of the government’s efforts to achieve the leadership’s visions of facilitating the lives of community members, establishing an environment that stimulates business, incubates and attracts minds and talents, and is an important supporter of national initiatives and projects aimed at achieving the vision of “We the Emirates 2031”.

He said that the programme reflects the UAE government’s firm commitment to simplifying government procedures and requirements, reducing burdens on individuals and companies, enhancing efficiency in service provision, and developing a smooth, fast and highly efficient customer journey.

Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, Huda Al Hashimi, confirmed that the acceleration batch teams to support the government bureaucracy zeroing program were able to find effective solutions to the challenges, by simplifying and accelerating procedures, shortening effort and time, and enhancing cooperation between strategic partners.

She said that the acceleration teams achieved great accomplishments during a record period of their work on the challenges, as they were able to reduce the average service delivery time by 91.6%, from 456 working hours to 38 working hours. The number of unnecessary steps for customers was also reduced by 60%, from 40 steps to 16 steps, and the fields required to fill in data and information were cancelled by 86.8%, from 305 fields to 40 fields.

The challenges of “accelerating decision-making within 100 hours”, within the batches of accelerating support for the zero government bureaucracy program, included 4 main challenges: the challenge of tourist transportation between the emirates of the country, supervised by the Ministry of Economy, and focused on developing solutions to the disparity in licensing requirements and fees between local entities. As for the challenge of local land transport permits, supervised by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, it focused on facilitating the procedures for licensing facilities and transport vehicles for land transport companies.

The Challenge Team, under the supervision of the Ministry of Justice, worked to expedite the completion of the execution request service.

The NewTech Challenge Team for Clearing Controlled Shipments, under the supervision of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, worked to enhance electronic linking efforts between the relevant authorities to accelerate the clearance of controlled shipments.

The challenges of accelerating implementation within 50 days included the challenge of designing the industrial investor’s journey under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, where the team worked

Through it, comprehensive data on the industrial investor’s journey was collected to provide the necessary data to develop a unified platform for the industrial investor within 50 days, and the challenge was completed by 90%.

The challenge of operating licenses for land transport facilities under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure focused on simplifying the procedures for registering national facilities for land transport licenses, which contributes to advancing the wheel of progress in the transport sector. The work team achieved a completion rate of 100%.

The Temporary Export Challenge Team for Artworks, under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture, which worked on the subject of customs facilities related to the temporary export and entry of artworks, was able to complete the challenge 100% by reducing the number of temporary import steps from eight to five, and temporary export steps from seven to four, and reducing the service completion time from 10 working days to two hours.

In the challenge of issuing the golden residency service under the supervision of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, the team worked on developing three services, zeroing out the number of documents and fields, and reducing the steps to obtain the service to one step.

The Health Card Challenge Team for People of Determination, under the supervision of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, worked to reduce the procedures for obtaining a health card for people of determination, and was able to complete the challenge 100%, by developing a single service channel, shortening the completion period from 30 working days to five working days, and reducing the number of steps for providing the service from six steps to three.

The Commercial Companies Registration Challenge Team, under the supervision of the Federal Tax Authority, worked to reduce the information and data fields required to be filled in to obtain the company registration service, from 64 fields to one field.

The Waqf Certificate Issuance Challenge Team, under the supervision of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, was able to achieve the challenge’s objectives by 100%, by reducing the number of steps to obtain the service from 11 steps to three steps, and reducing the service completion time from 30 days to two days.

The acceleration batches to support the zero-bureaucracy government programme witnessed the organisation of interactive workshops with the participation of the accelerator teams from the relevant authorities and contribution to the topics of the batch’s challenges.

It included a session for the sponsors’ team with the accelerator teams to present the outcomes of the leadership team meetings, general trends and required focus areas, in addition to organizing interactive activities to analyze the current situation and future ambitions, generate innovative ideas for zero initiatives, and collaborative design with partners, clients and experts, in addition to holding a session for the final approval of the comprehensive zero plan.

