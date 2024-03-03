Accelerating the transformation of agri-food systems in the Near East and North Africa

The world faces major challenges in achieving the second goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which seeks to eliminate hunger and all forms of malnutrition by 2030. This fact is clearly evident in the Near East and North Africa region, which in recent years has witnessed an alarming rise in levels of poverty. Food security. Some attribute this unfortunate development to many factors, most notably the impact of conflicts, the climate crisis, and other disasters.

The recent crises in Gaza, Sudan and Yemen, along with long-term pressures in other countries such as Syria and Iraq, are a source of grave concern, and require immediate action to overcome these challenges and protect food supply chains to ensure food security for all. To achieve this, we must accelerate the transformation of agri-food systems to make them more efficient, inclusive, sustainable and resilient. This will be one of the main issues up for discussion at the ministerial meeting of the 37th session of the FAO Regional Conference for the Near East, scheduled to be held in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on March 4-5, 2024.

During this biennial meeting, ministers from the countries of the Near East and North Africa will meet to assess the current state of regional agri-food systems and develop a future action plan, as well as define the main priorities for FAO's work program in the region. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has aligned its efforts and directed its focus towards supporting Members in accelerating the required transformation, as it has adopted flexible business strategies, provided customized real-time data and analytical support, and strengthened its engagement with governments, the private sector, civil society, academia, and financial institutions. International, and forged transformative partnerships with all key players. After the aforementioned reform and restructuring efforts, the organization has become more capable of achieving this purpose and fulfilling its obligations towards achieving transformation, and it has taken concrete steps in this framework. Here we must point out the importance of Member States assuming their responsibilities and playing a leadership role in this context, in addition to the collective efforts made by all development partners and stakeholders. There is no doubt that a shared vision, a forward-looking outlook, assuming responsibilities, and making the necessary implementation arrangements are essential to achieving our goals.

I would also like to stress the importance of strengthening cooperation and partnerships, especially in the Near East and North Africa region. The challenges facing agri-food systems across the region and beyond are enormous and continuing to grow. As the population grows and natural resources diminish, we must strive to improve productivity and efficiency as much as possible, that is, we must produce more with less. To this end, we should take advantage of the potential for cooperation, trade, investment, and innovation and technology within the region and with other regions.

The priority should be to create food corridors that exploit production potential, regional value chains, intra-regional trade, and storage and reserve systems. We need to protect supply and trade chains to ensure food is available, accessible and affordable for all. It is no secret that the region also suffers from severe water scarcity and successive climate shocks. As a result, we must prioritize climate adaptation, as well as mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. This is where agri-food systems come into play as science and data-based solutions. Here we should extend our thanks and gratitude to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates for their efforts to encourage collective action and processes during the twenty-seventh and twenty-eighth Conferences of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, in order to advance the agenda of agri-food systems and food security, as well as the relationship Between food, water and energy.

In support of achieving the second goal of the Sustainable Development Goals, at the twenty-seventh session of the Conference of the Parties, the Food and Agriculture Organization began efforts that culminated in the twenty-eighth session, when it unveiled a global road map aimed at eliminating hunger and all forms of malnutrition without exceeding the goal of zero global warming. Global temperature threshold of 1.5°C, to demonstrate that accelerating climate action can bring about the transformation needed in agri-food systems and help achieve good, nutritious food for all, now and in the future. Regarding our work, members approved the FAO Strategic Framework for the period 2022-2031, which is based on its aspirations to achieve the four priorities of: better production, better nutrition, better environment and better life, leaving no one behind. This comprehensive framework provides us with an opportunity to take a broad look at agri-food systems, identify areas for improvement, and take appropriate action. Members benefit from the Organization's technical expertise and the assistance and support it provides through its headquarters and its regional, subregional and country offices, to ensure effective implementation in support of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals.

In the coming stages, we will focus on supporting the organization's country offices to increase their impact on the ground and support the work of members at the country level. In support of our strategic framework, we have put in place a number of key initiatives to support transformation, including the “Working in Hand” initiative, which supports the implementation of ambitious, nationally-led programs to accelerate the transformation of agri-food systems through the eradication of poverty (Sustainable Development Goal 1). End hunger and malnutrition (SDG 2), reduce inequalities (SDG 10), and the “One Country One Priority Producer” initiative that supports countries in developing more sustainable food value chains for their own agricultural products. Improving rural livelihoods.

Proactive measures designed to address the challenges of agriculture and food security play a crucial role in social and economic terms, and in maintaining peace and stability. Recently, the region has witnessed social and political unrest resulting from food insecurity. The consequences of such developments should be sufficient to give priority to addressing this challenge and preventing any potential developments in the future. Currently, more than half of the region's population cannot afford a healthy diet, which is a serious concern. Therefore, governments should work to improve their populations' access to healthy and affordable diets.

The organization will continue to support these national efforts, including through its work as a specialized platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange. I would like to stress the importance of efficient and effective transformation on the one hand, and the importance of comprehensive transformation on the other hand, as we must address structural and societal gaps and inequalities. To this end, we must focus on rural development, empowering women, mobilizing youth as key actors in agri-food systems, encouraging agricultural entrepreneurs, enhancing local knowledge, and engaging marginalized communities and groups. In short, farmers must be at the heart of our work. It is time to mobilize all efforts to transform agri-food systems. Therefore, let us work together to prioritize resources and support FAO in achieving its noble endeavors to ensure food security and better nutrition for all, leaving no one behind.

*Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations