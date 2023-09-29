Most of the Latin American and Caribbean region is experiencing “a democratic recession,” according to the Latinobarómetro report July of this year. This recession is expressed in “the low support for democracy, the increase in indifference to the type of regime, preference and attitudes in favor of authoritarianism, the collapse of the performance of governments and the image of political parties.” Several countries in the region have democracies “in a critical state,” the document states, while others simply no longer have it. At the same time, the region is traveling a path marked by environmental crises and the consequences of climate change. In April of this year we received an alert: at the current rate, in Latin America and the Caribbean only a quarter of the goals of the Sustainable Development Goals would be achieved (SDG) planned for 2030, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

Last week, leaders from around the world met at the United Nations General Assembly precisely to review implementation and see how to accelerate the SDGs. This is the perfect opportunity to reaffirm, at the highest level, that commitment to sustainability, gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls as an objective and transversal axis of the entire 2030 Agenda.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has repeatedly noted: “Gender equality is a matter of power, power that men have jealously guarded for millennia.” Transforming and redistributing that power takes time, and requires the broadest political and personal commitment of all citizens. At the current pace, at a global level reaching parity in the heads of state and government will take 130 years. Today, in Latin America and the Caribbean, women represent only a 28.7% of the ministerial cabinets. In national legislatures, the participation of women is a little more encouraging, although very far from parity: they represent the 35.8%with respect to a 26.5% globally. And it is worrying at subnational and local levels, with barely the 25.5% of seats in local governments and the 15.4% of the mayors.

Only nine countries in the region have adopted legislative measures for equal representation and participation; and another nine still have temporary affirmative measures (gender quotas). Our horizon is that parity is established as a principle of democratic representation, and that affirmative measures or quotas are no longer necessary to correct this historical exclusion of women in the exercise of power. But there is another aspect for women to be able to fully exercise their rights: without economic autonomy, without co-responsibility of the entire society – that is, of men, the State, the market and communities – around national care systems. , without access to financing with transparency and accountability of political parties, and without a new political culture free of gender-based violence, women will not be able to participate on equal terms, even though their rights are formally recognized in all our Constitutions.

This year, the regional parliaments of Latin America and the Caribbeanthe ministers and high authorities of Mercosur Womenparliamentarians at a global level gathered within the framework of the Human Rights initiative 75and the representatives of the FFP+ group (+Feminist Foreign Policy), reaffirmed their commitment to parity in politics. But these are difficult times for the advancement of democratic institutions, regional integration and multilateralism. That is why we need governance that is up to the challenges of the 21st century, that is, robust democratic institutions. So that the equal access and opportunities for participation and leadership They stop being an issue solely for women and become a public priority for the advancement of more inclusive, fairer and egalitarian societies that consolidate their democracies, peace and security, and eradicate poverty and inequality.

It is time to step on the accelerator towards equality and parity democracy.

Cecilia Alemany is Deputy Regional Director and Officer in Charge of the UN Women Regional Office for the Americas and the Caribbean.

