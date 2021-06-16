The study, by the University of São Paulo (USP) and the São Paulo State University (UNESP), points out that 60,000 deaths could have been avoided in the last three months if the pace of vaccination had been faster in Brazil. The projection was made using real data from the National Immunization Program (PNI) against covid-19 in the first quarter of the year.

Forecasting that the pace of immunization in Brazil will accelerate in the coming weeks, those responsible for the study believe that at least 10,000 lives can still be saved per month until August.

+ Pfizer researches whether a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine is needed

“If we manage to apply, if we have the possibility to apply, up to two million doses per day until the end of August, we will be able to prevent 30,000 deaths in Brazil. The equivalent of 10,000 deaths per month”, said data scientist and mathematician from Usp/Unesp Wallace Casaca to Globo TV network.

“This is because, because we are walking, our vaccination capacity is increasing, although it is still very slow, the process is slow, but we can still save 30,000 deaths”, said the specialist.

At least nine of the 27 federative units in Brazil have brought forward the dates of vaccination against covid-19 in their regions, as is the case of São Paulo, the most populous state in the country, which anticipated the immunization calendar by 30 days.

For health experts, the fastest way to overcome the new coronavirus pandemic is with mass vaccination and following health protocols.

Vaccination continues to progress slowly in the country due to lack of doses and only a quarter of the population was vaccinated with a dose of the antidote, while just over 11% received the full dose.

In addition, official data show that about 4.4 million people have failed to take the second dose of immunizers within the recommended period in Brazil.

Currently, Brazil has a total of 491,164 fatalities and 17.5 million cases of infection, being one of the countries most affected by the pandemic in the world and with experts predicting a third wave of the pandemic in the coming weeks.

The covid-19 pandemic caused at least 3,805,928 deaths worldwide, resulting from more than 175.8 million cases of infection.

See too

+ Thrombosis after vaccination with AstraZeneca: What are the symptoms and how should it act?



+ Assistance: Government advances payment of the third installment; see the calendar

+ Check out 5 precautions to take when selling a car



+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Ex-thumb is run over after meeting Bolsonaro

