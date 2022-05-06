The transition to digital, to the cloud, has been the agenda for traditional and even new companies. And it’s a rite of passage that SoftwareOne, with its 5 thousand customers in Brazil, more than 300 employees and revenues of US$ 878 million in the world, is used to doing. Based in Switzerland, in April it held the One Experience at the Interlagos Circuit, in São Paulo, to mark the return of corporate events after the pandemic. Partners such as AWS (Amazon), Google and Microsoft, as well as customers, were there to test cars like Porsche, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, a classic Mustang and others in the famous curves already marked by Formula 1 drivers. “We thought of something that had to do with the philosophy of our business, aiming for perfection, quality and robustness”, said the country manager of the technology provider, Otávio Argenton. The day also featured lectures by economist Ricardo Amorim and sports commentator Reginaldo Leme.

The rush to modernize has led to a 17.6% increase in gross profit in the SoftwareOne world. Here in Brazil alone, they intend to increase the number of employees by 30%, which today totals 330 people. The explanation is simple: more and more it is necessary to have a deeper service with the customer and its various lines of business, because once they jump to digital, adaptation and restructuring are not instantaneous. Argenton explains a key point to understand this step towards the cloud: “Software manufacturers, for example, don’t implement or manage anything, that’s our job. We are specialists in the adoption of solutions and management of environment control, costs, security and scalability”. If the company doesn’t properly manage its cloud cost, for example, it can explode, explains the executive. Operating more on the client-to-client line, SoftwareOne helped the leader in outsourced restaurant management, the Brazilian multinational Sapore, to migrate its entire data center to the Microsoft Azure cloud, over four months. SoftwareOne, by the way, is one of the biggest partners of the company created by Bill Gates in terms of global transaction volume. Even with the effects of the pandemic diminishing, 2022 will have a huge migratory movement: goodbye, analogue world; hello digital world.