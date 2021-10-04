And the “Downdetector” website reported that users from different countries of the world are experiencing difficulties in accessing a number of applications, such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter, as well as international sites such as Google and Amazon.

Facebook acknowledged the major flaw that hit its sites and applications on Monday, stressing that it is working to address the malfunction as soon as possible.

The following are the most prominent consequences of the major malfunction that affected popular applications and websites.

1- Migration to competing applications

Competing applications witnessed a great demand after the cessation of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, where “Telegram” said that it had suffered some slowdown in recent hours after receiving huge numbers of users, who resorted to it to continue their contact with the world.

Users also migrated to Twitter to follow the latest news and developments related to the event. Twitter was also the platform that Facebook chose to publish its demo.

1- Stocks drop

The impact of the suspension of sites and applications on its shares in the stock market, as, for example, Facebook shares fell 5.5 percent in trading on Monday afternoon, heading towards its worst daily performance in nearly a year.

Shares of “Alphabet”, owner of the search engine Google, fell 2.10 percent. Amazon’s stock also recorded today, according to Bloomberg News Agency, a decline of 2.5 percent, to continue its decline for the sixth consecutive day.

3- Down Detector

The major flaw contributed to the spread of the “Downdetector” website, as a significant number of users resorted to it to find out the affected applications and sites.

Down Detector helps understand what’s going on during an outage by providing real-time insights into the failure.