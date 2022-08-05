Accelerated brain aging can be caused by Covid19 infection. This is stated by new research developed by Methodist researchers from Houston who observed that COVID-19 they can have both short-term and long-term neurological effects.

Key findings include that COVID-19 infections can predispose people who have it to develop irreversible neurological conditions, can increase the likelihood of stroke, and can increase the chance of developing persistent brain injury that can lead to brain bleeding.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Aging Research Reviews.

Brain aging accelerated by Covid19: this is what the new research revealed

The research was coordinated by experts Joy Mitra, Ph.D., Instructor, and Muralidhar L. Hegde, Ph.D., Professor of Neurosurgery, with the DNA Repair Division within the Center for Neuroregeneration at the Houston Methodist Research Institute, the research team described their findings in an article titled “SARS-CoV-2 and the Central Nervous System: Emerging Insights into Hemorrhage-Associated Neurological Consequences and Therapeutic Considerations “ in the magazine Aging Research Reviews .

Unfortunately, Covid19 does not stop at infection in the short term but can cause accelerated brain aging: yet another serious burden on our daily life, many researches have shown that the impacts of the disease go well beyond the actual time of infection. Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has passed a toll of more than 5.49 million deaths worldwide and more than 307 million confirmed positive cases, with the United States accounting for nearly 90 million of these cases, according to the website Our World in Data .

COVID-19 is known to invade and infect the brain, among other major organs. Although much research has been done to identify the evolution, infection and pathology of the disease, there is still much that remains unknown about the long-term effects, especially on the brain.

Coronavirus infection can cause long-term and irreversible neurodegenerative disease, particularly in the elderly and other vulnerable populations. Several brain imaging studies of COVID-19 victims and survivors have confirmed the formation of micro-bleeding lesions in deeper brain regions linked to our cognitive and memory functions. In this review study involving accelerated brain aging, researchers critically assessed possible chronic neuropathological outcomes in aging and comorbid populations if timely therapeutic intervention is not implemented.

Microbleeds are emerging neuropathological signs frequently identified in individuals who are affected by chronic stress, depressive disorders, diabetes and age-associated comorbidities. Based on their early findings, the researchers examined how COVID-19-induced microhemorrhagic lesions can exacerbate DNA damage in involved brain cells, resulting in accelerated brain aging and activation of cell death mechanisms, which ultimately affect the microstructure. – cerebral vascularization. These pathological phenomena resemble the hallmarks of neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and the Parkinson’s disease and can aggravate advanced dementia, as well as cognitive and motor deficits.

The effects of COVID-19 infection on different dynamics of the central nervous system are currently being studied. For example, 20-30% of COVID-19 patients report a persistent psychological condition known as “brain fogIn which patients suffer from symptoms such as memory loss, difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness of brain activities, difficulty selecting the right words, longer than usual time to complete a regular task, disoriented thought processes and emotional numbness.

The most serious long-term effects analyzed in the Houston Methodist review article on accelerated brain investment include predispositions for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and related neurodegenerative diseases, as well as cardiovascular disorders due to internal bleeding and blood clotting-induced injury in the part of the brain. brain that regulates our respiratory system, following the symptoms of COVID-19. Additionally, cellular aging is thought to be accelerated in COVID-19 patients. A plethora of cellular stress inhibits virus-infected cells from undergoing their normal biological functions and allows them to enter "hibernation mode" or even die completely.

The research also proposed various strategies to improve some of these long-term neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative outcomes, as well as outlining the importance of the “nanozyme” regimen in combination with various FDA-approved drugs that could prove effective in combating this catastrophic disease. .