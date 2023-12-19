Milestone, a well-known Italian racing game developer, in collaboration with Mattel, has announced the release of the AcceleRacers expansion for their game Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged. The new package will be available starting December 21, 2023 and will offer a series of new features, including four new vehicles, a new gaming environment and two customization sets. The expansion pack will allow players to experience four iconic cars from the AcceleRacers animated series. These include the Chicane, a highly agile vehicle driven by Karma Eiss, the powerful Rat-ified piloted by Mitchell Mclurg, known as “Monkey” from the Metal Maniacs, Mark Wylde's modern Spine Buster and Vert's elegant car. Additionally, the new game environment, the Acceledrome, provides an exciting location for these new additions. Inspired by the cartoon's headquarters, the Acceledrome is a large, multi-level cave carved into the rock, lit by the Wheel of Power, which serves as an underground base. The offer is completed by two customization sets, which include profile icons, card backgrounds and nameplates.