Acca Larenzia, Russia: “Black shirts in the capitals of the West”

The controversy continues in Italy over the far right rally in Acca Larenzia last Sunday, with outstretched arms and squad shouts. And now it is Russia that is diving headlong into it. The spokeswoman of the Moscow Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. “The majority of the world must know: the West supports the Kiev regime, among other things, because neo-Nazis, who are loved and honored in NATO countries, came to power in Ukraine.” This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in a post on Telegram dedicated to the events that occurred on the evening of January 7 in via Acca Larenzia in Rome.

“On the evening of January 7, the annual demonstration of supporters of this ideology took place in Rome, in via Acca Larenzia, where the headquarters of the neo-fascist party Movimento Sociale Italiano, dissolved in 1995, was located. And, although the party itself does not exist officially for almost 30 years, it was her activities and supporters who to some extent dictated the neo-fascist tendencies in modern Italian society,” Zakharova began in her long post.

The spokeswoman underlined that the images of the neo-fascist demonstration “went around the world”, showing “participants dressed in brown and black shirts raising their hands in the so-called Roman salute”. An action, she specified, that was “carefully planned and organised. A non-random action, in a word”.

Zakharova then highlighted the silence of the Italian authorities in the face of the events in Acca Larenzia. “It was then the President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, who broke it. It was disturbing”, continued Zakharova, observing that La Russa hoped that the Cassation would provide “clarity” on the Roman salute, in light of some conflicting sentences.

“This is why everyone is silent when, for example, veterans of the Waffen SS, descendants and fans of Hitler's collaborators who killed civilians during the Second World War, march through the streets of the Baltic capitals. This is why everyone is silent when politicians and demonstrators shout Nazi slogan 'Glory to Ukraine' or as in the case of the action of January 7. This is why the EU and NATO countries vote by an overwhelming majority against the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly on the fight against the glorification of Nazism” , commented Zakharova, underlining that “the West hates Russia for its principled position of non-acceptance of any manifestation of neo-Nazism”.

