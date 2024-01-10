Outstretched arms, Roman greetings, people lined up, organized into squads and platoons, dressed in dark. The commemoration of the Youth Front activists killed in Via Acca Larenzia in Rome (for which 100 were identified by the police and five reported) arrives in the European Parliament, where it is intended to censor the images that Italy has produced amidst embarrassment and indignations that Brussels does not intend to hide. On the contrary, the left-wing parties have asked that the Conference of Presidents introduce a change to the order of business to discuss the issue in the Chamber at the next plenary session in Strasbourg.

From a provisional agenda with a request for modification, the debate could be scheduled for the late afternoon of Tuesday 16 January. There are no resolutions planned, and therefore no voting sessions either, but only a debate on the return of fascism in Europe as demonstrated by Italy. Precisely the meeting in recent days in Rome has led to the request for a debate which, if confirmed, promises to be heated. The head of the 5 Star Movement delegation, Tiziana Beghin, attacks the Prime Minister. «Almost three days have passed since the commemoration of Acca Larentia and Giorgia Meloni has not yet distanced herself from the fascist salute and from that admittedly nostalgic demonstration. To be credible in Brussels you cannot remain silent.” The Belgian liberal and former prime minister Guy Verhofstad, member of the Constitutional Affairs commission, defines the meeting on January 7 in Rome as “horrendous” and demands that the Meloni government “act firmly against the return of the bandage or it will throw away the mask and show its true colors face”.

Words that already risk inflaming the Chamber of the European Parliament, where the majority parties sit. Among these are Forza Italia, close to the People's Party (EPP), and the EPP itself has condemned images that are worrying because they are not only nostalgic.

The People's Party condemn, the Liberals attack, socialists and the radical left who ask for a change to the order of business. There appears to be a majority of groups that can influence the Conference of Presidents.