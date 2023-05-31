Some have already spoken of an attack on China. A bit too much, of course, but the first of the three gigafactories planned in Europe, located in Billy-Berclau Douvrin, France, just inaugurated by Stellantis, together with TotalEnergies and Mercedes-Benz is quite a coup. The plant, operated by the Automotive Cells Company (ACC), will produce high-performance lithium-ion batteries with a minimal CO2 footprint, with an initial production capacity of 13 GWh set to scale up to 40 GWh by 2030. The gigafactory will contribute to Stellantis’ goal of reaching a production capacity of 250 GWh in Europe by 2030.

The strategy

“At the inception of this partnership in 2020, we agreed on an ambitious program for the development of batteries for electric vehicles to advance our plan for the electrification of mobility,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “With the steps taken for the implementation of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan and the measures taken to be able to achieve the ambitious goal of zero net emissions by 2038, Stellantis actively contributes to the European transition towards electrification with solutions for vehicles electric vehicles and supports France in its role as a key player for a sustainable future. I congratulate all the people of ACC, because together we are building a solid group in order to increase the competitiveness of Europe.”

The ultimate goal

Tavares’ reference goes to the fact that Stellantis today has 24 purely electric models on its list and that – by 2024 – they will almost double, reaching 47. With the final goal of reaching a total offer of over 75 BEVs at the by 2030 and to achieve annual global sales of 5 million electric vehicles. We will see. What is certain is that Stellantis is working hard to become a zero-emission company in all sectors by 2038. Thus, in addition to the production of batteries, Stellantis, ACC, the Union des industrie et métiers de la métallurgie, the State and the region, have created the Battery Training Center in Douvrin as part of the retraining and professional development program. Thanks to a 400-hour course, employees will acquire new skills in battery manufacturing, enabling the Hauts-de-France region to play a leading role in a sector crucial to the transition to electrification. By 2025, at least 600 employees will work at the battery manufacturing plant.