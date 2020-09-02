We already have a schedule for the Endesa League, which this year will be made up of 19 teams … for now. There is still an appeal from the ACB against the promotion of Gipuzkoa on which the judge has to rule. Until then the Basque team is part of the elite of Spanish basketball and by chance it has wanted its first rival to be Real Madrid. The game will be played on September 19, the day the season begins with that and three other matches. The next day, the rest of the day with the premiere of Jasikevicius’s Barça, which will host San Pablo Burgos, and the stellar opening duel: the champion, TD System Baskonia, receives Valencia Basket in Vitoria.

The first classic, as it has been common for years, will be played in the middle of Christmas. It will be in Madrid on Sunday 27 or Monday 28 December. The return, in Barcelona, ​​on April 10 or 11. In the following link is the entire calendar of the season.