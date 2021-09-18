The ACB starts one more season. Now the eighteen teams are back, without rest days in between, and they are looking for one to take the baton from Barça, champion in 2021, if the Catalan team does not raise the champion trophy again. The Endesa League returns with a high-flying first day that will take place with the following matches (and their results):

Joventut – Surne Bilbao Basket: Saturday, September 18, 6:00 p.m.

Río Breogán – Lenovo Tenerife: Saturday, September 18, 6:00 p.m.

Coosur Real Betis – MoraBanc Andorra: Saturday, September 18, 8:45 p.m.

Valencia Basket – Baskonia: Saturday September 18, 8:45 p.m.

Barcelona – UCAM Murcia: Sunday, September 19, 12:30 p.m.

Urbas Fuenlabrada – Gran Canaria: Sunday, September 19, 12:30 p.m.

Casademont Zaragoza – Baxi Manresa: Sunday, September 19, 5:00 p.m.

Real Madrid – Hereda San Pablo Burgos: Sunday, September 19, 6:30 p.m.

Unicaja – Monbus Obradoiro: Sunday, September 19, 8:00 p.m.