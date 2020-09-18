The Endesa 2020-21 League kicks off this Saturday 19 with four games and 19 teams, one more than the previous year. The reason? The pandemic prevented last season from closing normally in the ACB, that is, without the two usual decreases by stopping the competition with 11 days still to be played. However, FEB went ahead with the two traditional promotions from LEB Oro, despite also not completing the schedule. Gipuzkoa and Valladolid were the winners, but only the Basques met the criteria established by the ACB.

The Association, at a general meeting, did not accept the GBC’s registration, but a provisional order from a Barcelona court forced its admission into the highest category of Spanish basketball. The ACB filed an appeal on that decision and is awaiting the final ruling of the court, which could return the Donostiarras to LEB Oro. Meanwhile, he will play in the First division of the national basketball.

Effects on competition

This odd number of teams is not the first to occur in the ACB. In the 2008-09 season, the competition started with 17 clubs due to the disappearance of Akasvayu Girona due to its financial problems. His place would be taken the following year by Obradoiro after 19 years of fighting in the courts for the improper alignment of Juver Murcia in the promotion tie to the Endesa League and with the ACB to achieve his registration.

And as it happened in that course with odd sets, each day, one of them will rest (once on the way out and once on the way back). The first to do so will be Coosur Betis and the last, Movistar Estudiantes. The increase in competitors will also affect the number of matches and days that grow by two and four, respectively: from 34 games to 36 and from 34 days to 38.