Septeto Acarey, the Peruvian-Cuban salsa group, has released its fifth album entitled “Al son del amor”, which has 10 fusion melodies to the rhythm of salsa and promises to be located in the main rankings of the world of Latin music.

After surprising with their greatest hits on their latest albums and achieving three Latin Grammy nominations in 2018 and 2019 respectively, the group brings ten original melodies contained in this next release that will be released this Friday, May 20.

Among the next hits on the new album is “La Madrugada”, a tropical-style feat performed together with the emblematic Grupo Bacilos, led by Jorge Villamizar.

Likewise, this new installment seeks to surprise the young audience by giving us a fusion of Son and Reggaeton, which they will soon hear in the characteristic voices of their singers on the track “You have me bad.”

Acarey also breaks it on digital platforms, with the support of more than 1.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify and more than 120 million views on his YouTube channel.

In addition to important collaborations with the teacher Arturo Sandoval, Albita Rodríguez and Leoni Torres and a song dedicated to our country “Peru, love at first sight”, along with national groups such as Orquesta Bembé, Combinación de la Habana, Daniela Dancourt, Tony Succar, among other talents.