When he announced the series ‘Acapulco’, Eugenio Derbez said that he would seek “more conflict” than comedy. In his words, the story set in 1985 was “loosely based” on the movie ‘How to be a Latin Lover’. On Apple TV we see a 20-year-old ‘Máximo Gallardo’ and characters who have their own conflicts and who seek to overcome poverty develop around him. That ticket seems to be: work and promotion at the resort ‘Las Colinas’. “I feel that it is not only the story of Eugenio, but of the entire Latino community that is trying to be part of the United States and anywhere in the world. Any migrant wants to adapt and when he moves it is because he wants a better life. In our case (his characters of his), they have a lot to contribute to Las Colinas”, Enrique Arrizon tells us via Zoom, in a round table organized by Apple for the Latin press.

The protagonist was accompanied by Fernando Carsa, who made his television debut as “Máximo’s” best friend. “I have been doing theater since I was 7 years old. It is the first time that I stand in front of a camera to act. It has given me many opportunities, I won the lottery (laughs).”

In that tribute “to the other side” of Mexico that Derbez sought to make, “tired” of seeing his country represented with scripts about “narcos, drugs, violence, murders”, he also includes actors of other nationalities. Colombian Camila Perez (Julia), who plays an aspiring fashion designer, tells us about her story as an immigrant.

“For me it is a privilege because even though my entire career has been in the United States – I have never worked in Colombia – my dream has always been to work with Latin directors. It’s very funny and I had a discussion with a Colombian casting director, I knocked on many doors and unfortunately they never opened them and I focused on working in the United States. But it was very nice because even though they didn’t open the doors to me those times, at the beginning of my career, they opened with the greatest of comedy, Eugenio, and for me that was: ‘Thank you!’ That they open the eyes of Latin American producers and directors, that they give opportunities to new talent even if they don’t know us. Many of my age or younger, we have to go to another country to look for opportunities because in ours they don’t give it to us”.

One of the stories in which the second season deepens the most is the relationship between the protagonist’s mother (Nora) and her teenage daughter (Sara). “Make the LGTBI community visible and above all, raise it at that time, within the Republic (of Mexico), in a girl… if these things were raised in Mexico in the eighties, the issue was not opened up to women. Giving an adolescent the opportunity to grow and develop freely and without prejudice, without dogmas of faith that make her definitively break family ties for wanting to be herself, seems to me to be a beautiful approach and we are very moved”, she tells us. Vanessa Bauch.

For her part, Regina Reynoso (Sara), added that she spoke with those who grew up in that decade. “There was a very good challenge for me. In Mexico, this thing about religion, I think that now people are more liberal, but in the 80s they made you feel that you were a sinner. The strongest scene for me is when I have to decide to be able to see for myself, since my mom does not accept me.” In fact, what happens with the protagonist’s sister is defined as “a turning point for the story” and also for the characters.

Scene. Bauche as Nora and Arrizon as Máximo. Season available from tomorrow. Photo: diffusion